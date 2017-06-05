Snowflake brings its “built for the cloud” relational database to Europe

The San Mateo-based company has been operating for two years and is starting to expand globally following a sizeable funding round, but what does Snowflake do?



Credit: Snowflake Computing's Twitter page

Snowflake Computing, a startup technology vendor which claims to have built the first relational database specifically for the cloud, is expanding to the UK following a $100 million (£78 million) series D funding round in April.

Snowflake has opened its European headquarters with ten staff in London and signed up its first named UK customer in travel distributer GTA.

Speaking at its first London even last week, the Cloud Analytics Conference, Snowflake Computing's CEO Bob Muglia spoke about how it can solve a whole host of enterprise IT problems with its "purpose-built data warehouse for the cloud".

Cloud data warehouse

Muglia said that old data warehouse solutions being ported to the cloud, or even modern open source solutions like Hadoop, aren't fit for purpose because they weren't built specifically for the cloud.

"It has been a slog to get the skills that make it work and to implement and maintain these data solutions," he said. "They are like wild animals that need to be tamed on a daily basis and you never know when that lion will bite your hand off."

Instead, Snowflake -- established before the word had connotations relating to a certain liberal-leaning generation -- has been built on the cloud, for the cloud. It is "built from scratch. A solution designed to work in the cloud and take advantage of that effectively infinite resource", Muglia said.

In the world of NoSQL and Apache data stores like Hadoop or Hive, relational databases -- popularised by Oracle and Microsoft -- can look "stodgy" in Muglia's parlance. And he certainly knows the business, having joined Microsoft in 1988 as part of its SQL Server division before moving to Juniper Networks in 2011 and then Snowflake in 2014 to lead it to market.

The advantages of using a relational database in the cloud is that it is a familiar, and popular format, while also accelerating the business by leveraging the cloud to bring down cost and increase speed and scalability.

As Muglia sees it: "It's a SQL database and relational technology is the superior, correct way of doing data analytics. We can talk about online transaction processing and NoSQL, but in data analytics, relational rules."

Google has its own range of cloud-based database solutions (Bigtable, Cloud Spanner, Cloud Datastore), including Cloud SQL, where companies can run an Oracle MySQL relational database on the Google Cloud Platform.

With the data stored in a relational way analytics teams can use the tools they like (Qlik, Tableau, even Microsoft Excel), instead of having to bring in new skills like Python.

1 2 3 Next Page