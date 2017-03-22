Thai food manufacturer boosts competitiveness by optimising business processes

Infor’s platform enabled Preserved Food Specialty to seamlessly integrate its standalone applications and systems to improve operations.



Credit: PFS Facebook page

Preserved Food Specialty (PFS), a dried food manufacturer and supplier in Thailand, has chosen Infor's M3 enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution to optimise its business processes and improve operations.

"Our business is increasingly facing fierce competition; we need to enhance our technology to meet fast-changing user demands - both internally and externally - for new levels of speed, efficiency, and customer service," said Mr. Worapars Mahattanobol, Managing Director of PFS, in a joint press release.

PFS said they were also looking for a platform that can seamlessly integrate its standalone applications and systems. It will thus use the Infor M3 to manage its production, warehouse, purchase support, accounting, and marketing. The solution will be operational in June 2017.

"We are excited to see how Infor M3 is helping PFS meet profitability goals, by managing customers, logistics, finance, and manufacturing on a single platform, offering holistic insights that speed-up decision-making on and outside the factory floor," said Helen Masters, Vice President & Managing Director, South Asia - ANZ & ASEAN, Infor.

