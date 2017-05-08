Thomas Duryea Logicalis embarks on hiring spree after massive restructure

The company is looking for new blood as its begins its fresh go-to-market strategy following the integration of Thomas Duryea and Logicalis Australia.



Thomas Duryea Logicalis CEO, Michael Chanter

Thomas Duryea Logicalis is on the hunt for new blood to fill its ranks as it comes to the end of the restructure arising from the merger of its individual parts, Logicalis and Thomas Duryea.

The merger deal, which was struck in 2015, saw the integration of the two businesses, along with a new name: Thomas Duryea Logicalis.

Now, the combined entity has restructured its business and adopted a new go-to-market strategy, with plans to bring on new talent to build out new practices, as well as recruiting additional sales professionals to grow the business rapidly.

The company also recently announced the appointment of Joe Jones as NSW State Manager.

"We are building a new business culture that enables all staff to come together with a common purpose, and that is to enable our customers' digital transformation," Thomas Duryea Logicalis CEO, Michael Chanter, said.

"To do that successfully, we have streamlined our business to align with current market requirements, and are actively recruiting to bring in the best and brightest to the business," he said.

The restructure is set to see the company divide the business into two main areas of operation: digital transformation and service delivery.

Under the new business model, four key practices will be established as part of the digital transformation area: hybrid infrastructure; modern workspace; data and analytics; and security.

Chanter said that the restructuring is to align with market conditions as transformation projects are complex and the business is aiming to provide customers with a holistic approach to digital transformation.

Chanter replaced Basil Reilley, who vacated his role in September 2016.

"As organisations try to navigate digital transformation of their business, our primary objective is to help them identify where they are on their transformation journey, and assist them with the technology and organisation changes required to stay competitive.

"By streamlining our business into two major areas, our value proposition is now two-fold: help our customers transform into fully digital businesses by offering them consulting and advisory services; and support their transition by allowing them to offload existing operations, using our managed services and outsourcing capabilities," Chanter said.

According to Chanter, breaking it down further to focus on four different strategies will further allow it to align to new market conditions.

"Hybrid infrastructure and modern workplace, which is all about the end-user experience, has always underpinned our business.

"But to align with the new market conditions, we have added two more key practices to our new go-to-market strategy - data and analytics, which focus on the strategic value of data; and security, which provides wrap-around security against threats, vulnerabilities, and cyber-attacks across our entire services portfolio," he added.

