trivago to leverage Workday to better manage HR processes

Nayela Deeba | Aug. 31, 2017
Having a single source of truth for employee data will enable trivago's HR leaders to be more strategic as well as help them better attract, engage and retain staff.

Online hotel search platform, trivago, will use Workday's Human Capital Management (HCM) cloud solution to better manage its human resource (HR) processes.

With the solution, trivago can manage its day-to-day HR processes -- such as compensation, absence management, time tracking, recruiting, expenses and performance and development -- from a single and always up-to-date platform.

It will also provide human resource (HR) leaders within the company with better insights, and more accurate data on employee matters. This enables trivago's HR leaders to be "more strategic" as well as helps them better "attract, engage and retain staff," said David Hope, President Workday Asia Pacific.

First launched in 2005 in Germany, trivago currently operates in 55 markets and has a workforce of 3,000. Workday's solution is expected to benefit 1,300 of trivago's global employees.

"We needed a HR solution that provides the technological platform for a single, always up-to-date database--a solution that is flexible and especially scalable as we grow," said Sian Williams, business operations & strategy--Talent, trivago.

"We found this in Workday which was a 'company fit' from the very beginning. It is fantastic and also new for us that we'll be able to use the system no matter where our people are or which device they are using, thanks to Workday's mobile capabilities," he added.

 

