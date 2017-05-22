Uncovering the real value of automation in IT management

Speakers at the Kaseya Executive Roadshow in the Philippines and Malaysia explained how automation helped their IT organisations become a business-enabler.



Craig Allen, Technical Director of Kaseya

Adopting and integrating automation in IT management is becoming increasingly important to help organisations innovate, said Craig Allen, Technical Director of Kaseya, during his speech at their Executive Roadshow in the Philippines and Malaysia on 14 and 15 March 2017 respectively.

Allen noted that the rise of software solutions that actively disrupt businesses (e.g. Uber and Airbnb) are changing the way organisations view IT. He added businesses are seeking more ways to differentiate their services and get a competitive advantage from their competitors too.

"One of the most important reasons to automate business is to increase efficiency; you need all the competitive advantage to stay ahead. Nowadays, IT plays an important part for any businesses in any vertical and emphasises the need to automate IT management to support the business needs," noted both Alex Lam, CEO and JS Chui, Chief Business Development Officer of Integricity Technology who are distributors of Kaseya solutions in Malaysia.



During the event in Malaysia, Datto's Nop Srinara highlighted the importance of business continuity planning (BCP). Businesses need to proactively protect their systems and data - be it on-premise in a physical or virtual server, or in the cloud via SaaS applications-against all types of disasters.

A survey conducted by the International Data Corporation (IDC) showed that automation is essential in helping companies in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region optimise their IT operations. Automation helps businesses increase the efficiency of their resources and staff, enhance security, improve workload provisioning, cut IT operation costs, and achieve greater business agility.

IT as a business-enabler

For IT organisations to enable the business, they need to shift from being reactive to becoming an aligned/strategic function. Automation is one way of achieving that.

During his speech, Allen talked about Kaseya's IT Operations Benchmark Survey that highlights the IT Management Maturity Model of organisations around the globe. It polled 1,200 respondents over 50 industries, across 20 countries.

The IT Management Maturity Model has five levels:

Reactive - IT teams that mainly focus on responding to user issues. They have a limited visibility of IT assets and weak IT management processes. Efficient - IT organisations on this level have a systematic approach to managing IT. They follow basic security and compliance practices. They also have a centralised IT management and reporting across functions. Proactive - IT organisations that take proactive measures such as automating repetitive tasks. They also have a strong security compliance and management, as well as a formalised IT management. Aligned - IT teams that make decisions based on data. Their IT management processes are also streamlined. In addition, the teams have documented service level agreement (SLA) management, and an integrated management information and reporting. Strategic - IT organisations that provide solutions to business problems, and effectively respond to business demands.

