Users review the top cloud data integration tools

IT Central Station members weigh in on Informatica Cloud Data Integration, Dell Boomi AtomSphere, IBM App Connect, and SnapLogic.

As the world of cloud computing becomes more globalized, IT professionals need multiple levels of security and transparency to manage cloud relationships. Using a cloud data integration solution, an enterprise can configure a number of disparate application programs sharing data in a diverse network, including cloud-based data repositories. This allows enterprise tech professionals to manage, monitor and cleanse data from various web-based and mobile applications more effectively.

IT Central Station users have identified agile data transformation, a clear, customizable dashboard and efficient data replication as valuable features when looking for a cloud data integration solution. According to their reviews, the IT Central Station community has ranked Informatica Cloud Data Integration, Dell Boomi AtomSphere, IBM App Connect and SnapLogic as leading cloud data integration solutions in the market.

Here is what our users have to say about working with these solutions, describing which features they find most valuable and offering insight on where they see room for improvement.

Editor's Note: These reviews of select cloud data integration tools come from the IT Central Station community. They are the opinions of the users and are based on their own experiences.

Informatica Cloud Data Integration

Valuable Features

Data Replication and Data Sync

Hardik P., an Architect at a pharma/biotech company, writes about how Informatica's data replication and data sync capabilities impact his company:

"I particularly value data replication and data sync jobs. Replication allows us to fully replicate all objects from Shop Floor Data Collection (SFDC) to in-house/on-premises database in one job. I also appreciate the flexibility of the reset target optionto reflect the source object structural changes to be implemented on the target database table side."

Flexible Integration

For this Director, Informatica's most valuable feature is how it can integrate different applications in a flexible way:

"With recent versions of cloud-based products in use for all applications, it provides flexibility in integrating the different applications. With AWS S3 and Informatica, integration is flexible and loosely coupled. It is quite useful and flexible compared to other vendors in terms of cost of implementation and use case."

Cloud Mapping Designer

Nick J., a Solution Architect at a software R&D company, highlights Informatica's Cloud Mapping Designer as particularly useful for his company:

"With my firm, our use of Informatica Cloud is primarily to implement a set of financial integrations from various accounting systems into a Salesforce environment. By leveraging Informatica Cloud Mapping Designer, we were able to create sets of reusable templates that were source agnostic. This made supporting the integration for hundreds of customers feasible with just a small team of integration specialists."

