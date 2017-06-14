Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Applications »

Visual Studio Code comes to Chromebooks, Raspberry Pi

Paul Krill | June 14, 2017
Community build project packages Microsoft's open source editor for Linuxes and Chrome OS on ARM hardware.


Credit: Gareth Halfacree / flickr

A community build project led by developer Jay Rodgers is making Visual Studio Code, Microsoft’s lightweight source code editor, available for Chromebooks, Raspberry Pi boards, and other devices based on 32-bit or 64-bit ARM processors.

Supporting Linux and Chrome OS as well as the DEB (Debian) and RPM package formats, the automated builds of Visual Studio Code are intended for less-common platforms that might not otherwise receive them. Obvious beneficiaries will be IoT developers focused on ARM devices—and the Raspberry Pi in particular—who will find it helpful to have the editor directly on the device they’re programming against. 

Visual Studio Code extensions should work with the builds. “The rule of thumb is that unless the extensions are using native components, and those native components do not support ARM, they should work just as they do elsewhere,” Rodgers said. These extensions support capabilities ranging from debugging to languages and template generation.

Rodgers originally released this project late last year but has since rewritten it from the ground up to make the build process less sensitive to changes on the Microsoft side. He also added ARM64/ARMv8 packages for the first time. The project has focused on cross-compiling using a tool chain to compile from the standard x86 build system to ARM targets, offering greater speed.

Supporting capabilities including task running and version control, Visual Studio Code supports development in JavaScript, TypeScript, and Node.js. Other languages are supported by extensions including C#, Python, and Go. Microsoft’s goal behind Visual Studio Code has been to enable a fast coding, debugging, and build cycle, while deferring more complex workflows to IDEs with more features. Rodgers said the lure of Visual Studio Code for him was its user-friendly interface, making it approachable for new users.

 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

How great CIOs push their careers to new heights

How to ensure diversity and inclusion in your organisation

Delivering cultural change and the future of Eurostar

3 keys to keep your data lake from becoming a data swamp

How CIOs can help close the gender-equity gap

54 percent of organisations often discover breaches through network visibility solutions

For real Windows 10 privacy, you need the China Government Edition

How a motherboard is made: Inside the Gigabyte factory in Taiwan

Lazada turns to Qrator Labs to deter and mitigate DDoS attacks

69 percent APAC organisations take more than 3 months to develop mobile app

Four IT professionals in Malaysia form 'Asia's first disruptive cloud platform'

Industry partners deliver anti-ransomware solution for Malaysia's SMEs

Telco deep dives into IoT, aims to disrupt automotive sector: Digital Malaysia

30,000 Malaysian special needs students to benefit from UPSI STEM partnership

The link between Malaysia's changing workforce and security vulnerability: interview