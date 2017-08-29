What is SQL? The language of databases

SQL is neither the fastest nor the most elegant way to talk to databases, but it is the best way we have; here’s why



Today, Structured Query Language is the standard means of manipulating and querying data in relational databases, though with proprietary extensions among the products. The ease and ubiquity of SQL have even led the creators of many “NoSQL” or non-relational data stores, such as Hadoop, to adopt subsets of SQL or come up with their own SQL-like query languages.

But SQL wasn’t always the “universal” language for relational databases. From the beginning (circa 1980), SQL had certain strikes against it. Many researchers and developers at the time, including me, thought that the overhead of SQL would keep it from ever being practical in a production database.

Clearly, we were wrong. But many still believe that, for all of SQL’s ease and accessibility, the price exacted in runtime performance is often too high.

Before there was SQL

Before there was SQL, databases had tight, navigational programming interfaces, and typically were designed around a network schema called the Codasyl data model. Codasyl (Committee on Data Systems Languages) was a consortium that was responsible for the Cobol programming language (starting in 1959) and database language extensions (starting 10 years later).

When you programmed against a Codasyl database, you were navigating to records through sets, which express one-to-many relationships. Older hierarchical databases only allow a record to belong to one set. Network databases allow a record to belong to multiple sets.

Say you wanted to list the students enrolled in CS 101. First you would find "CS 101" in the Courses set by name, set that as the owner or parent of the Enrollees set, find the first member ( ffm ) of the Enrollees set, which is a Student record, and list it. Then you would go into a loop: Find next member ( fnm ) and list it. When fnm failed, you would exit the loop.

That may seem like a lot of scut work for the database programmer, but it was very efficient at execution time. Experts like Michael Stonebraker of University of California at Berkeley and Ingres pointed out that doing that sort of query in a Codasyl database such as IDMS took roughly half the CPU time and less than half the memory as the same query on a relational database using SQL.

For comparison, the equivalent SQL query to return all of the students in CS 101 would be something like

SELECT student.name FROM courses, enrollees, students WHERE course.name ="CS 101"

That syntax implies a relational inner join (actually two of them), as I’ll explain below, and leaves out some important details, such as the fields used for the joins.

