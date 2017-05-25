Why Ansible has become the devops darling for software automation

Ansible has come from nowhere to be the No. 1 choice for software automation in many organizations.

If you talk about software automation with developers and devops, there's a good chance that Chef and Puppet will come up in conversation. In the last 18 months or so another name has joined them: Ansible.

Named after a fictional communications device, Ansible is an open-source automation engine that automates software provisioning, configuration management and application deployment. The project was founded in 2013 and bought by Red Hat in 2015 for a sum believed to be in excess of $100 million.

Ansible is very similar to Chef and Puppet, yet its Ansible that everyone seems to be talking about. And a quick look at StackShare's list of Top 5 Most In-Demand Devops Tools shows Ansible in third place in terms of job openings listing the tool as a required skill, just behind GitHub and Docker. Red Hat itself is also keen to back up claims of Ansible's popularity: Jim Whitehurst, the company's CEO, said recently that Ansible is included in about a third of all Red Hat deals.

So what exactly makes Ansible so attractive?

One reason it has gained momentum since being acquired by Red Hat may have been the acquisition itself, according to Paul Delory, a research director at Gartner. "We definitely have seen a bump in interest since the acquisition by Red Hat, because it now has more credibility in the enterprise," he says.

Part of the reason for this is that there was a perception in the software development and devops community that Ansible's support offering was not as good as that of Puppet or Chef. But under Red Hat's ownership this support gap has been closed, he says. "Support is important to enterprises, and the quality of support available is of critical importance," he adds.

But there's more to Ansible's popularity than the availability of decent support options, vital though those options are to enterprise customers. For devops in smaller companies, part of Ansible's popularity may be explained by the fact that it is easy to get up and running with the tool, according to Martin Rusev, a Berlin-based devops who works for a large organization as well as a number of smaller startups.

"That's a big benefit for small companies: you can get Ansible running without the need for a dedicated sys admin because it can be operated on by anyone," says Rusev. "With Chef and Puppet it takes much longer to get going because you need an understanding of each part of them."

But he adds that Ansible is also used in the large company he works at, and that many large companies use a combination of Chef or Puppet and Ansible.

