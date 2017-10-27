Why is Asia increasingly embracing telemedicine?

And what does it take to enable the delivery of better clinical healthcare from a distance via technology such as video? Moninder Jain, head of Video Collaboration, Logitech Asia Pacific, shares his thoughts.



Last December, research firm IDC reported that revenue from the enterprise videoconferencing equipment market in Asia Pacific increased by 7.3 percent year-over-year.

The healthcare industry could potentially fuel the expected growth in the videoconferencing equipment market as demand for telemedicine -- in which patients can consult physicians over video for immediate care -- is on the rise. Acccording to Frost & Sullivan, the telehealth market -- which includes telemedicine, remote patient monitoring and mobile health -- in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a compount annual growth rate of 12 percent to reach US$1.79 billion in 2020.

Moninder Jain, head of Video Collaboration, Logitech Asia Pacific, talks about the motivators and enablers of telemedicine, as well as how he thinks telemedicine will impact healthcare and medical insurance firms in future.

Computerworld Singapore: The Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS) launched a national video consultation platform in April, enabling patients to see doctors from public healthcare institutions in Singapore without leaving their homes. Aside from providing convenience to patients, what are the other benefits of such an initiative?

Moninder Jain: Telemedicine offers a host of benefits to both patients and healthcare providers that go beyond mere convenience.



According to the American Telemedicine Association, the top benefits include:

Improved access to medical experts and centres of excellence for patients regardless of their physical location, as medical professionals are able to reach patients beyond their local offices. Patients may be faced with mobility issues could be located overseas. This would make it difficult for them to make their way down to the waiting rooms of these professionals for a consult. In particular, this would benefit patients with chronic diseases, where the medical professional has an existing relationship with the patient. They would usually have to physically meet with the medical professional frequently to manage their condition, while being checked up on with equal, if not greater, frequency.



With moves from the government working towards shaping the nation to becoming a smart nation and in seeking to grow our position as a medical hub in Asia, telemedicine would be a step forward in both those aspects.





The care that telemedicine affords its patients can be further enhanced by pairing smart devices such as blood sugar monitors. This allows the medical professionals to receive a remote notification when a patient may need to be contacted, then proactively reach out to the patient in a timely manner.





The availability of the medical professional over a high-quality video call would lead to greater cost efficiencies and provides the potential to expand avenues of income for the healthcare sector as a nation.



Patients could do with fewer or shorter hospital stays upon the implementation of telemedicine to their mix of healthcare options, this frees up bed space in the healthcare facilities for a patient who might require closer supervision. This allows resources to be allocated efficiently, which allows for better healthcare for each patient across the board -- those who are able to access medical consultations via telemedicine will get the care that they need, and those who require inpatient care are given a better chance of getting a bed in the hospital. This improved quality of patient care will thus lead to better patient outcomes.



Telemedicine also affords the option of shared health professional staffing, which will do its part in helping to ease the labour crunch in the healthcare sector. The reduced travel time for all mobile staff would allow them to see more patients as well. Transport costs can also be reduced as patients who require special transport arrangements for attend a routine check could be required to go down to the medical facility less often.



Furthermore, the expansion of Singapore as a medical hub in Asia can be supported by the advent of telemedicine, with the expertise of renowned medical professionals being shared across the region, or even the world, via video conferencing. This would also serve to drive a significant part of the local economy.

