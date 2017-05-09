Why some people are willing to pay for a mobile app

A look at who will and who won’t pay for an app and what it means for mobile app developers.

Who pays for apps? Who doesn't when they should? And who is most likely to make in-app purchases on the fly?

To help app developers build a strategy, we asked two experts about mobile app purchasing behavior: John B. Dinsmore, assistant professor of marketing at the Raj Soin College of Business at Wright State University and lead author of "To 'Free' or Not to 'Free': Trait Predictors of Mobile App Purchasing Tendencies and Joe Silverman, CEO of New York Computer Help.

One method may be more scientifically rigorous than the other, but both sources reached similar conclusions.

Who is most likely to buy

In his study, Dinsmore found that impulsive people are most likely to spend on apps and on in-app purchases: no big surprise there.

The next most likely to spend are extroverted people. "It can be related to impulsivity because you're out and seeing new experiences. They tend to be related," he says.

Silverman says that he sees the same at New York Computer Help. The more flashy the person the more likely they are to buy -- and talk about the apps they bought -- even if their phones come with apps that do the same thing (paying for a weather app that's not really that different is popular, he says).

"The more obvious ones we see are those that are really ostentatious -- they might have some really nice car or clothes. They're the ones that are all about paid apps. They tout that they are the best apps of all time," he says.

Dinsmore says that younger smartphone users tend to make more in-app purchases, which he relates to the tendency to be more impulsive at younger ages.

The bargain hunter

An unexpected finding, Dinsmore, says, is that the third most likely category of people to pay for apps are the bargain-prone. "When you hear that word, you think it's people who are not going to pay for stuff," he says. "But it's not to be confused with people who are cheap."

The bargain-prone like to haggle, and that "sometimes means spending money to get exactly what you want. It's a combination of reducing costs, but also trying to increase benefits," he says. They might have already tried a freemium version and hated the ads, or they found just the right app that is worth paying for because it saves them time and gives them a better experience.

This does not translate over into in-app purchases. The bargain-prone are down near the bottom of that list.

Dinsmore says I most likely fall into this category. I try to find deals, but just like I'll pay more for the nicer running tights because I know they'll last longer, I paid $9.99 for Tweetbot. I like the interface better than Twitter's, and it knocks out ads. That's worth it for someone like me who uses Twitter often.

