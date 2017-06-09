myGov update fails on promises and potential

Even after a revamp, myGov is failing to live up to its potential.

The federal government's "timely revamp" of the myGov website rolled out over the past weekend was a dramatic improvement from its existing version, but remains far from a highly intuitive and engaging user experience.

The joint project between the Department of Human Services, the Digital Transformation Agency and the Australian Tax Office ultimately failed to live up to its potential as a vital tool facilitating simple and easy to use digital experiences.

Whilst the site has progressed to a functional level post-update, there are long but simple strides to be taken before the site can truly be user-intuitive.

What myGov was, pre-update

Signing into myGov was a difficult and lengthy process - the government acknowledges this - with users requiring an 8-digit username and verification code sent to their mobile phone to sign in.

Navigation on the site between services and links was confusing. Member services were not prominent, making it difficult for users to identify appropriate links. Linking and logging into these services also required users to submit their details again, despite the portal having - and displaying (see below) - these details. No load indicators were displayed to notify the user that their submission was in progress.

What myGov is now, post-update

Within just a few days since the update going live, sign-ins have already increased by 37%, which according to the government proves just how difficult the previous sign-in process was. The new process gives users the additional option to sign in with their email. Passwords are also now easier to recover, but the site still requires mobile verification.

The government has made the explicit effort to make the member services logos more prominent, but this is only partly true. Whilst the logos are more prominent when an account is already linked (see below, left), when trying to view a new account only black and white text indicates the users' options, with no logos to support.

Consequently, while this site has been built for the entire Australian population, they've completely removed any visual cues. Those visually impaired or dyslexic will struggle more than others to identify which service they are trying to link.

Furthermore, data-duplication is still evident, as are the lack of load indicators.

What myGov could be

It's important to get myGov right for a number of reasons, the most predominant being the amount of users; 10 million users making 242,000 log-ins every day - twice as many as two years ago, according to the government.

There a number of ways the site could be improved - the most predominant being:

