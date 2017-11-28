FIVE KEY TECHNOLOGY TRENDS TO ENABLE FUTURE WORKSPACE

Research highlights fundamental technological shifts in the workspace in Asia in 2018 and beyond

Five fundamental shifts will drive technology trends in 2018 and beyond, according to an IDC InfoBrief '­Enabling the Future Workspace - Agile, Intelligent and Engaging', commissioned by Lenovo.

The research findings forecast changing workforce demographics and rapid adoption of new technologies to lead fundamental changes in the workspace and how we work.

In particular, Asia's millennials, who will make up more than 50 per cent of the workforce by 2020, will drive transformation in workspaces across Asia Pacific, excluding Japan (APeJ). A flair for new technologies combined with enterprises' quest for competitive advantage will fuel adoption of high potential innovation accelerators. These would include augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), cognitive/artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics, giving rise to new behaviours and practices particularly around human-device interfaces, collaboration, talent practices, visualisation, and data-driven insights.

The IDC InfoBrief also predicts that APeJ will represent the largest market for innovation accelerators, expected to reach more than US$600 billion by 2020.

The five key technology trends identified in the IDC InfoBrief are:

By 2019, 20 per cent of Asia 1000 companies will have a device as a service (DaaS) agreement in place, and one per cent will have completely transitioned to DaaS.

By 2019, two-thirds of Windows 10 devices (PCs and tablets) will be managed via unified endpoint management (UEM) platforms and one enterprise in every three will have consolidated its desktop and mobile management IT teams into a single operations unit.

By 2020, 40 per cent of digital transformation initiatives will be supported by cognitive/AI capabilities, providing critical on-time insights for new operating and monetisation models.

By 2020, Asia 1000 firms will use open innovation to allocate expertise to 15 per cent of new projects, aiming to increase their new product introduction success rates by over 50 per cent.

By 2020, over 20 per cent of information workers will leverage AR at the desktop or on mobile to manipulate digital information, interact with real-world objects, and to collaborate with colleagues.

"In order to survive and thrive in this new era, organisations must create the foundations for a smart workspace today. This means investing in intelligent transformation that enables personalised computing technologies and innovations such as PCaaS, artificial intelligence, multi-device synergy and AR. This is crucial to keep up with end users' today and future needs," Ken Wong, President, Asia Pacific & Senior Vice President, Lenovo.

A smarter, intelligent workspace is taking shape

According to IDC, to remain competitive in 2018 and beyond, companies in the region must take a holistic approach to create a smart office across multi facets - physical space, work culture and technologies. Enterprises also need to be aware of the potential challenges of change management; workspace transformation requires concerted efforts across multiple levers to lead in the digital economy. IDC recommends transformation to cut across five areas, including: