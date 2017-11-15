GECommunity summit to attract international entrepreneurship experts to Malaysia

‘Strengthening the ecosystem is no easy feat. That is why we’re bringing various parties with different roles, expertise, and initiatives to join forces in making this summit a success,” said Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, Secretary-General of Treasury, Ministry of Finance Malaysia.

Photo (official): Panel (from left) Dhakshinamoorthy 'Dash' Balakrishnan, President of the Global Entrepreneurship Movement (GEM); Tan Sri Dr Noorul Ainur Mohd Nur, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Higher Education of Malaysia; Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, Secretary-General of Treasury, Ministry of Finance Malaysia as well as Chairman of GECommunity Summit 2017; Ashran Dato' Ghazi, CEO of MaGIC; Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Azhar bin Hj. Yahaya, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Science,Technology and Innovation of Malaysia; Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim, Director of the National Strategy Unit, Ministry of Finance.



The second edition of the upcoming GECommunity Summit 2017 in Malaysia serves as a comprehensive platform to strengthen the thriving entrepreneurship ecosystem by inspiring and facilitating innovations.



When announcing summit, Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, secretary-general of Treasury, Ministry of Finance Malaysia as well as Chairman of GECommunity Summit 2017, said, "Entrepreneurship is the vehicle in designing the future of industries." "



The secretary- general said the summit will draw together local, regional, and international parties within the entrepreneurship ecosystem to generate new ideas and initiatives.



"Strengthening the ecosystem is no easy feat," he said. "That is why we're bringing various parties with different roles, expertise, and initiatives to join forces in making this summit a success."



Building an entrepreneurship ecosystem has received increasing focus from the Malaysian government. Two new initiatives were recently launched to help to address a nationwide disconnect between impact driven enterprises (IDEs) and resources as well as build greater opportunities, according to Cyberjaya-based Malaysian Global Innovation & Creativity Centre (MaGIC).

Earlier this week, MaGIC launched IDEA, which stands this time for Impact Driven Enterprise Accreditation, described as "a national initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance's National Entrepreneur Development Office (NEDO)."



Secondly, MaGIC and Tekun Nasional (TEKUN), an agency under the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, also signed an agreement to work together on IMPACT, which is "a project that will develop micro-franchising opportunities for successful impact driven enterprises (IDEs)."



What to expect



Speaking at a 'Road to GEC' event, MaGIC's chief executive officer Ashran Dato' Ghazi (pic below) included an update on the different components of GECommunity and what the public can expect at the global summit this December.

Ashran said the event rides on the intention of using entrepreneurship as 'the Vehicle in Designing the Future of Industries' and aims to raise about RM100 million in value creation through GEC Lab sessions as part of the summit's agenda.



This was followed by a panel discussion which consisted of Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, Secretary-General of Treasury, Ministry of Finance Malaysia as well as Chairman of GECommunity Summit 2017; Ashran Dato' Ghazi, CEO of MaGIC; Tan Sri Dr Noorul Ainur Mohd Nur, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Higher Education of Malaysia; Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Azhar bin Hj. Yahaya, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation of Malaysia; Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim, Director of the National Strategy Unit, Ministry of Finance; and Dhakshinamoorthy 'Dash' Balakrishnan, President of the Global Entrepreneurship Movement (GEM).



The panel session, which carried through conversations pertaining to the various factors that impact the entrepreneurship ecosystem was broadcasted live on Facebook.



The summit, which will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from 12 to 13 December 2017 will play host to 50 local and international speakers, 330 exhibitors, 20 keynote and panel discussions, and up to 100 GEC Lab sessions.



