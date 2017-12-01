Here’s Malaysia’s 2018 IT industry association leadership lineup for the 'age of disruption'

PIKOM unveils newly-elected council for the 2017-2018 term.

Photo (official): (Back row, from left) Alex Liew, Ong Khung Tatt (KT ONG), Anthony Raja Devadoss, Stan Singh-Jit, Dato' Seri Ivan Teh, Datuk Teoh Eng Kee and Jeffrey Ooi. (Front row, from left) Chin Chee Seong, Ong Chin Seong, Ganesh Kumar Bangah, Danny Lee and Sean Seah.

Among the changes to the committee of the National ICT Association of Malaysia (PIKOM), is the appointment of its new chairman, office bearers, and councillors for the 2017-2018 term following its recently 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM).



Ganesh Kumar Bangah (pic below) who was previously deputy chairman, has now been elected as the 18th PIKOM chairman in the 31-year-old history of the association. Bangah is also chairman of eCommerce Malaysia (an initiative under PIKOM).



In addition, Danny Lee of Epson Malaysia has been elected as deputy chairman while Sean Seah of Bimbit dotcom and Ong Chin Seong of Powerware Systems have been elected as secretary and treasurer respectively.



Outgoing chairman, Chin Chee Seong, will continue to serve in the Council as immediate past chairman.



Six councillors were also elected, of which four - Stan Singh-Jit, Dr. Dzaharudin Mansor, Datuk Teoh Eng Kee and Ong Khung Tatt - will each serve for a two-year term while the remaining two, Anthony Raja Devadoss and Jeffrey Ooi will each serve for one year.



They will join Dato' Seri Ivan Teh and Alex Liew who were elected to the council during the 30th AGM and are currently serving a two-year-term.

Disruption



Bangah said he will continue the work of the association and its various chapters - Outsourcing Malaysia, eCommerce Malaysia as well as PIKOM Cybersecurity Chapter and Venture Investment Chapter.



Also on the agenda is the continued growth of #MYCYBERSALE, particularly in increasing private sector participation towards ensuring the sustainability of the private sector led initiative.



"CS (Immediate Past Chairman, Chin Chee Seong) has done a great job as Chairman and we thank him for having built a solid foundation for me to take over. I also thank my peers and all members who have given me their trust," said Bangah.



"I am honoured to be helming a great team of industry captains who together, offer a diverse and rich set of skill sets, experiences and fresh ideas that will be invaluable as we chart PIKOM's continued growth and progress to new heights," he said.



"In this age of disruption, we will endeavour to embrace a dynamic spirit of transformation, innovation and ideas to enable Malaysia's ICT industry and the nation as a whole to embrace and leverage on the 4th Industrial Revolution - the digital age," Bangah continued.



"Certainly, we will continue to play an active role as the voice of the ICT industry - advising government and other stakeholders," he added.



Bangah also encouraged more startups and SMEs to join PIKOM towards staying abreast of rapidly evolving technologies, to better embrace eCommerce as a business enabler towards tapping global trade and to essentially remain competitive in the digital age. (See - Malaysia's Digital Free Trade Zone goes live! Here's a Deep Dive iinto the ROIs)



"Be it funding, networking, international business platforms, market access, technology access, award recognition, PIKOM is the gateway to these and more," he said. "We want to engage more companies and bring them into the fold so they may benefit from PIKOM's unique positioning between government and industry, local and international platforms and between technology producers and technology consumers. We are certainly looking for fresh ideas from industry players towards building a more robust and competitive ICT industry across the value chain."



Immediate past chairman, Chin Chee Seong commented: "I express full confidence and support for Ganesh and the new line-up of Office Bearers and Councillors. PIKOM is in good hands. There is certainly plenty to do and PIKOM as an entity has plenty of room for growth. I thank them for rising up to the challenge and thank all members, government agencies and partners for their support and co-operation during my two years as PIKOM Chairman."



