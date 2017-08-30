Leadership Tracker: Former Telekom Malaysia CTO moves to regional role for Accenture

Giorgio Migliarina is now Accenture's Communications & Media industry lead for Asia-Pacific (APAC),

Photo - Giorgio Migliarina, Communications & Media industry Lead for Asia-Pacific (APAC), Accenture.

Former Telekom Malaysia chief technology officer Giorgio Migliarina is now consulting firm Accenture's communications & media industry lead for the Asia-Pacific region.



Bob Sell, group chief executive of Accenture's Communications, Media & Technology operating group, said that in his new role, Migliarina was responsible for business development and operations in the region and for helping clients shape and deliver large-scale company transformation programmes.



"Giorgio's experience on the client-side puts him in a unique position to understand the complexities and requirements of a communications service provider and as such, gives him the insights needed to help clients transform their businesses for future success," he said.



Migliarina, who has 25 years' experience in the telecom industry, joins Accenture from Telekom Malaysia (TM) He worked at TM from 2009 and his eight year-role as chief technology and innovation officer included taking charge of the network, information technology (IT) and research and development departments.



In his TM role, he also looked after the transformation of the company's IT and network platforms and managed several projects including the fiberisation of Malaysia, the launch of new operational support systems and business support systems for both B2B and B2C businesses, and the complete redesign of field processes.



Commenting on his new role, Migliarina said: "After many years focusing on one company, I wanted to take a step back and embrace the opportunity to focus on digital transformation with many different key players across the APAC region. I believe that Accenture is the best positioned in the market, and I am excited to be part of this tremendous organisation and to be able to help clients tackle the challenges of their digital transformation journeys."



The latest edition of this article lives at Computerworld Malaysia.