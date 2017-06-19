SGX and A*STAR to help Singapore SMEs gain better access to capital markets

SMEs selected by both parties will also be able to tap on A*STAR's R&D capabilities and receive guidance on productisation and business development.

More help for Singapore startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is under way thanks to a new partnership between the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and A*STAR's ETPL.

Under the two-year collaboration, both parties will identify companies with growth potential to help them access growth capital from private or public capital markets in the republic. Targeted companies will be those in the technology sector, including the medtech, biotech, cleantech, digital tech and consumer tech sectors.

Identified companies will be provided financial education. They will learn about the different channels of capital raising for growth, as well as business models and industry outlooks.

SGX and ETPL will also help startups and SMEs better translate their inventions and intellectual capital into marketable products, processes and services. The identified enterprises can tap on A*STAR's multidisciplinary research and development (R&D) capabilities, and receive ETPL's guidance in productisation and business development.

Besides that, identified companies will receive help from six market professionals. The organisations are: Catalist Sponsors SAC Capital Private Limited and UOB Kay Hian Private Limited, law firms Virtus Law LLP and WongPartnership LLP, and audit firms Deloitte Singapore and PwC Singapore.

Commenting on the collaboration, Philip Lim, CEO of ETPL, said: "Our strategic partnership with SGX enables us to deepen our R&D engagement with industry including our local enterprises, and increase the speed to market of emerging technologies."

"Access to finance and in-house technological capabilities continue to be key challenges for entrepreneurs in today's increasingly competitive business environment. The SGX-ETPL partnership will leverage each other's complementary strengths to address these challenges, and help grow a pipeline of quality enterprises and promising intellectual properties that deliver greater economic impact for Singapore," he added.

Meanwhile, Chew Sutat, Head of Equities and Fixed Income, SGX, said: "By marrying our capital markets expertise with ETPL's technology commercialisation capabilities, we look forward to playing a part in nurturing competitive and future-ready companies and strengthening Singapore's position as a technology hub."