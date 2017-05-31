SGX and IMDA to help accredited companies in Singapore be IPO-ready

The partnership lowers the access barriers for local technology companies into the capital market.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) have signed a memorandum of intent (MOI) to help IMDA-accredited companies better prepare for initial public offering (IPO)

The partnership aims to embed some of the steps required to become IPO-ready into Accreditation@IMDA (A@IMDA)'s existing accreditation processes. This will streamline processes, which will benefit IMDA-accredited companies when seeking to raise capital.

Thanks to the partnership, IMDA-accredited companies, as well as companies in A@IMDA's pipeline, will be able engage the SGX-IMDA appointed market professionals' services at a preferential fee structure. Services include high-level assessment on their corporate governance standards, risk management, financial reporting systems and infrastructures.

Companies can also seek advice on listing requirements and corporate finance advisory matters.

So far, market professionals who have committed to support IMDA-accredited companies in tangible ways include: RHT Capital, Zico Capital, EY, KPMG in Singapore, Bird & Bird ATMD, and Clifford Chance.

"We are pleased to assist [IMDA-accredited startups] with their fund raising efforts at various stages of their development and to eventually list them on the SGX," said Khong Choun Mun, Chief Executive Officer, RHT Capital.

"A robust technopreneur ecosystem that thrives on the collaboration among government, tech companies and other corporates and industry stakeholders is important to spurring economic growth. EY is excited to be part of this initiative to help [promising Singapore-based companies] build capabilities and knowledge in governance and accessing the capital markets." Max Loh, EY Asean and Singapore Managing Partner, Ernst & Young LLP.

Jonathan Ho, Partner, Enterprise, KPMG in Singapore, said: "Going public is the best testimony to the business potential of a young company. KPMG is therefore pleased to help [startups] reach their business objectives while navigating the financial reporting and listing requirements, and managing risk."

SGX and A@IMDA will also foster closer ties and information sharing between the financial and technology communities to enable investors to become aware of tech opportunities, and in turn encourage greater investors' participation from both the public and private markets. With more successful exits, this will serve to attract more companies and talents into Singapore, enriching the local tech ecosystem, according to SGX and IMDA.

Commenting on the partnership, Loh Boon Chye, Chief Executive Officer of SGX, said: "Our collaboration with IMDA will foster a keener appreciation among Singapore technology firms of our capital markets as a source of funding, and offer them the potential of expanding their business into the broader region. We hope to galvanise more partners in the financial ecosystem to engage with these fast growing, innovative companies."

Tan Kiat How, Chief Executive at IMDA, added: "This partnership is an important step in deepening the collaboration between the technology and financial ecosystems, and enables both groups to benefit from this rapid growth."

