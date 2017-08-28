The Esports hub of Southeast Asia - is in Johor, Malaysia

The Academy of Esports (AOES), Iskandar Malaysia’s first Esports education institute, has officially opened for registration from aspiring gamers and game enthusiasts.

Photo: (From left) Hasnul Hadi Samsudin, Vice President of the Creative Content and Technologies Division of the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Datuk Ir. Khairil Anwar Ahmad, Iskandar Investment Berhad's President and CEO; Iqbal Ameer, CEO of The Livescape Group; Kym Lim, Managing Director of Hewlett-Packard (HP) Malaysia; and Kieran Lam, CEO of Academy of Esports.

National ICT agency Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has included digital gaming as one of the sectors spotlighted for the regional hub strategy. (See - MDEC exclusive: Looking for the X factor behind Malaysia's Digital Hub strategy)

MDEC's Hasnul Hadi Samsudin, who is vice president the Creative Content and Technologies Division, commented: "We are pleased Malaysia is establishing a facility uniquely for gamers. This is in line with MDEC's goal of making Malaysia as the Regional Hub for Games. Esports is, undeniably, a growing industry and AOES will aid tremendously in providing these gamers with a solid future career in Esports."



AOES is offering certification-level education and is supported by Iskandar Investment (IIB), a key player in Iskandar Malaysia's transformation into a regional metropolis.



The chief executive officer of AOES, Kieran Lam said: "Malaysia's fully-fledged professional Esports education facility will help gamers and game enthusiasts to further their career in the Esports industry. All this would not be possible without IIB's assistance and continuous support in making our dream a success."



Esports hub



"The establishment of AOES is a great boon to all Malaysians as this is our first step in positioning Iskandar Puteri, at Iskandar Malaysia as the Esports hub of Southeast Asia," said IIB's chief operating officer, Akmal Ahmad.



"The idea of a full-fledged Esports Academy for local Malaysian talent to be discovered, polished and trained is certainly timely," said Akmal. "As a Catalyst of Change for Iskandar Malaysia where education is one of our promoted sectors, the development of AOES fits very well into IIB's DNA."



Datuk Ir. Khairil Anwar Ahmad, Iskandar Investment's president and chief executive officer, said: "This initiative is one of IIB's place-making activities to establish Iskandar Puteri as the preferred destination for sports, education, lifestyle, investments and careers. IIB welcomes potential partners to join us in this new Esports hub."



Kym Lim, managing director of Hewlett-Packard (HP) Malaysia, commented: "Malaysia has a good talent pool that will build a solid foundation for it to be the Esports hub of the region."



The academy will kick off with a one-week, free-of-charge DOTA 2 Training Bootcamp from October 9 to December 23.



