30,000 Malaysian special needs students to benefit from UPSI STEM partnership

Expertise from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris, the Perak State Education Department as well as IBM teaching strategies have been called into play.

Credit: GraphicStock

About 30,000 special needs students across Malaysian secondary schools will benefit from an extension of a STEM partnership between Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) and IBM.



During the official announcement of the expansion of the STEM science , technology, engineering and mathematics) partnership, the Teachers TryScience programme will now include equipping special education teachers with customised lesson plans.



These professional development plans should equip special needs educators to help lower secondary school special needs students.



Explaining the new move, UPSI vice chancellor Professor Dato' Dr. Mohammad Shatar bin Sabran said that the original partnership, piloted in March 2016, saw IBM and UPSI join forces to raise the proficiency of STEM programmes among lower secondary school students by developing lesson plans based on hands-on activities from IBM's Teacher TryScience programme.



The original project was built on a grant UPSI received from IBM in 2016 to develop projects-based lesson plans aligned to the national curriculum for the professional development of Science teachers. Two hands-on experiential lesson plans for the lower secondary level were developed in the first phase.



Recognised with a Gold medal for teaching innovation at the ITEX (27th International Invention & Innovation Exhibition), more than 300 Science teachers have now moved on to independently create new project-based lesson plans based on the current teaching syllabus.



"Through partnering with IBM on this project, the UPSI Educational Research Laboratory was able to more closely interact with special needs students and teachers to understand the unique qualities of each special needs student group in order to innovate on [the new] lesson plans that addresses their specific learning style," said Prof Dr Mohammad Shatar.



Why special needs students will benefit



"The developed lesson plans will enable us to train special education teachers in the critical skill of teaching projects-based lessons to help teachers to present STEM subjects in a manner that is effective and engaging to each special needs students group," he said.



The expanded programme, Teachers TryScience for Special Needs, is aimed at engaging special education teachers to use hands-on activities in presenting lessons on STEM subjects to students with learning disabilities, as well as those with hearing, speech and vision impairments.



Four lesson plans have been developed using expertise from UPSI's Educational Research Laboratory, the Perak State Education Department as well as teaching strategies linked to IBM's Teachers TryScience online resource.



Prof Dr Mohammad Shatar said that Each of the four lesson plans centre around a project that requires teachers to engage special needs students to experience scientific concepts with their own hands.



The hands-on element is customised to use the strength of each special needs students group, he said. For students with learning disabilities and vision impairment, the hands-on element in the lesson plan uses very distinct visual representation and robotics. Meanwhile the project in the lessons for the speech and hearing impairment combines the use of sign language and words.



Teachers TryScience programme is a global corporate citizenship program of IBM, which aims to help teachers all over the world with more than 150 hands-on experiential lesson plans in addition to instructional strategies and guidance.



Non-profit organisations will also benefit



The Ministry of Education's Special Education Division deputy head, Wan Mohd Noor bin Wan Endut formally launched the four special needs plans recently, said: "The involvement of various institutions including the private sector, non-profit organisations and academic institutions are important in order to achieve our aim of a 60:40 percentage ratio of science stream to arts stream students."

