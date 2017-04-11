Alok Ghose to lead Philips Lighting’s operations in Singapore, Malaysia and export markets

He will report to Patricia Yim, Market Leader for Philips Lighting in ASEAN Pacific.

Philips Lighting has appointed Alok Ghose as the Managing Director and Cluster Leader for Singapore, Malaysia and export markets.

In addition to overseeing the Malaysian operations for Philips Lighting, Ghose will lead operations in Singapore, as well as export markets in Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia.

He has over two decades of experience in the global lighting industry, having held business development roles across the Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Russia, Latin America and Netherlands.

Ghose was responsible for launching and conceptualising LED solutions as part of business ventures in the past. He also instrumented the Philips Home Lighting segment, which continues to operate strongly up till today.

"Alok is a tremendous asset to our organisation, with a stellar track record of driving innovation and financial performance. We are positive that the new markets under his leadership will reach new, unprecedented levels of growth, reinforcing our position at the forefront of innovation in this industry. His breadth and depth of experience in conceptualising and launching new lighting solutions in global markets, leveraging the Internet of Things to transform buildings, places, and homes, will give a tremendous boost to ASEAN's quest to build smart cities of the future," said Yim.

