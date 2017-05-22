ASEAN Foundation and SAP to roll out digital literacy programmes

The programmes will focus on three key areas: education, volunteerism, and entrepreneurship.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foundation and SAP have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly roll out digital literacy programmes for youths in the member states of ASEAN.

"A sustainable ASEAN community lies in the hands of ASEAN's youth. I believe that our joint initiatives with SAP will increase the involvement of ASEAN youths in national and regional activities to give them an opportunity to actively contribute to the ASEAN community," said Elaine Tan, executive director of the ASEAN Foundation.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will roll out three initiatives this year to address environmental and societal issues in ASEAN, as well as, support sustainable growth among the member states. The initiatives will focus on education, volunteerism, and entrepreneurship.

1. Education

The ASEAN Foundation and SAP will hold a data analytics competition, dubbed ASEAN Data Science Explorers, for tertiary students.

Participants will be equipped with SAP Business Objects Cloud tool to deliver data-driven insights for ASEAN across six United Nation Sustainable Development Goals, namely: good health and well-being; quality education; gender equality; clean water and sanitation; decent work and economic growth; and sustainable cities and communities.

The competition will be organised across all 10 ASEAN member states. The regional finals will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia, in November 2017.

2. Volunteerism

The ASEAN Foundation and SAP, in collaboration United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, have launched the Youth Volunteering Innovation Challenge (YVIC).

Under this initiative, young volunteers will be provided with entrepreneurship knowledge and skills through national workshops. The winners of the workshops will be given micro-grants to prototype their ideas and allow them to join in the regional mentorship orientation in Bangkok, Thailand, in June 2017.

3. Entrepreneurship

SAP will conduct mentoring and pro-bono consulting to social enterprises in Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

"ASEAN represents not just one economic community; it also represents one social community," said Scott Russell, president and managing director of SAP South East Asia.

"With almost half of the region's population being under 30 years of age by 2020, there is a growing pool of talent that we can invest in and work with for a better future. Through our joint initiatives with ASEAN Foundation, we aim to help prepare young people for the digital economy and support ASEAN drive sustainable socio-economic growth in the Fourth Industrial Revolution," Russel added.

