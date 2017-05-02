Class of 2017 may be in for a rude awakening

New research shows a major disconnect between what recruiters and hiring managers expect from entry-level IT talent and the skills and experience new grads actually have.

The Class of 2017 graduates in just a few weeks and will enter the IT job market, but they may be in for a rude awakening, as new iCIMS research reports that their skills and education aren't aligning with what recruiters and hiring managers are looking for in entry-level talent.

The research, the Class of 2017 Job Outlook Report, which polled 401 U.S. college seniors and 401 recruiting professionals between March 6 and 17, 2017, reveals that while 91 percent of college seniors polled think they have the skills necessary to land the job they want, a whopping 98 percent of recruiters receive resumes from unqualified applicants.

Furthermore, 62 percent of recruiters surveyed think these entry-level applicants need to improve their familiarity with the companies to which they're applying, as well as brush up on industry and market knowledge, before they head to an interview.

That's setting new grads up for a harsh reality and a rude awakening, says Susan Vitale, chief marketing officer at iCIMS. "It's a great juxtaposition between what the Class of 2017 thinks is waiting for them and the reality of the job market. Seniors are overconfident, but the fact is, a bachelor's degree on its own isn't competitive anymore. While it will get you in the door, recruiters are telling us they still have to teach new grads business skills, that they're lacking in certain hot certifications, even that their salary requirements are off the mark," Vitale says.

Here come the digital natives

As the next wave of digital natives enters the workforce, it may seem hard to believe that so many college seniors' expectations are so far from reality, especially in today's 24/7, hyper-connected, social-media-fueled world where information is available at a moment's notice. But there's still a major disconnect between educational institutions and career readiness, though many universities are working to help bridge that gap, says Kayla Woitkowski, Manager of University Outreach and Recruitment at the SAS Institute.

"Ultimately, universities understand that there is a gap, so, for us as a recruiting company, we're working with employers and university professors and students alike to talk about this idea of career readiness to find areas where students need more formal coaching and training. We found that much of this is just inherent in the process -- it's scary, and it's difficult, to transition from a college campus into the workplace! There are areas, such as managing the job search process, and workplace professionalism as well as corporate culture, where universities and employers can work together to make things easier," she says.

Wanted: STEM degrees

