Digital Malaysia continues to feed high demand for tech talent, notes November jobs survey

Regional counterparts are struggling to catch up when it comes to recruitment, according to Monster’s Sanjay Modi

Credit: Storyblocks

According to online job platform Monster's latest Employment Index (MEI), Malaysia has continued to show steady growth in online hiring demand of IT and tech talent in October 2017.

Monster dotCom's managing director for APAC and Middle East, Sanjay Modi (pic below) said that Malaysia's regional counterparts are struggling to catch up when it comes to recruitment.

Modi said Malaysia has seen a sharp hiring spike in the IT, Telecom/ ISP and BPO/ ITES industries in October reporting 41 percent annual growth. "This is 7 percent up from the 34 percent reported in September."

He said Singapore and the Philippines both reported "a slight improvement in year-on-year growth of 5 percent (up 3 percent from last month) and 3 percent in the same sector in October."

The country's IT's hiring spike is echoed by the hardware, software and telecom sectors, which also saw a "somewhat stable demand judging from October's figures, at 60 percent year-on-year growth, he said.

Initiated in Malaysia August 2015, MEI is a monthly index that records the industries and occupations that show the highest and lowest growth in monthly online recruitment activity locally, explained Modi.

The Index is based on a real-time review of millions of employer job opportunities aggregated from a large representative selection of career Web sites and online job listings across Malaysia and not any one advertiser or source, he said.

What's changed?

Looking back to the same period in 2015, Modi told Computerworld Malaysia that general economic uncertainty was one of factors behind a decline in online hiring in Malaysia, which experienced a -24 percent year-on-year decline between September 2014 and 2014, dropping from -21 percent year-on-year in August.

At the time, Modi said that across the nine industries monitored by the Index, none of the sectors experienced any positive year-over-year growth. "The Retail sector saw the least decline in online recruitment activity at -3 percent, while the Oil and Gas sector saw the steepest decline for the third consecutive month, at -25 percent year-over-year." (See - Malaysia's online hiring tumble may reflect global economic uncertainty, says Monster)

Digitisation across sectors - an aspect of Digital Malaysia - is feeding the demand for IT talent. "Tech companies - big or small - are on the lookout for talent with skills such as big data & analytics, data centres, cyber security, DevOps, mobility and IoT," said Modi.

