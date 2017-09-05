Filling digital talent gaps in Malaysia's Industry 4.0: Eight universities, five polytechnics endorsed

'Careers in digital technology will grow in importance as we usher in the 4th Industrial Revolution,' said Malaysia's Minister of Higher Education Dato’ Seri Idris Jusoh.

Credit: GraphicStock

The challenge of filling digital talent gaps in Malaysia's Industry 4.0 development has stepped forward recently with the endorsement of eight universities and five polytechnics by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) agency together with the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE).

MOHE minister YB Dato' Seri Idris Jusoh said the institutions have been recognised for their qualifications and commitment in offering "top-notch digital technology courses and ensuring highly-skilled graduates continue to flourish and fill future digital job demands locally and globally."



"We need to ensure that our children who are entering tertiary education receive quality education, hence it is important that we upgrade our local universities and polytechnics," said the minister.



"Careers in digital technology, which will grow in importance as we usher in the 4th Industrial Revolution, will be a vital part of Malaysia's future," he said. "As such, we need to create opportunities and provide ample resources for students. MOHE is proud to support this concerted effort as it opens the way for institutions of higher learning (IHL) to be more progressive, especially so as we embark on Education 4.0."



"As our country pushes the digital economy agenda, all parties must also do their part to equip fellow Malaysians with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed as a productive member of an innovation driven and knowledge-powered nation," he added. (See - Feeding the 4th Industrial Revolution in Malaysia: MIMOS sees two major talent moves.)



The eight local universities receiving the Premier Digital Tech University status are University of Malaya (UM), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Taylor's University, Sunway University, Multimedia University (MMU), Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC), and Asia Pacific University (APU). For Preferred Digital Tech Polytechnics status, the five polytechnics awarded are Politeknik Ungku Omar in Perak, Politeknik Balik Pulau in Penang, Politeknik Mersing in Johor, Politeknik Sultan Idris Shah in Selangor, and Politeknik Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin in Terengganu.

Photo - YB Dato' Seri Idris Jusoh, Minister of Higher Education and Dato' Yasmin Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer of MDEC with representatives from the all thirteen awarded universities and polytechnic during the Announcement of Malaysia Digital Technology Institutions of Higher Learning.

Following in their footsteps

Adding her comments, Dato' Yasmin Mahmood, chief executive officer of MDEC, said: "By recognising and awarding these institutions that we have awarded with Premier Digital Tech University and Preferred Digital Tech Polytechnic status, we can now focus on making sure that more cyberattacks institutions will follow in these footsteps and commit in educating our future leaders."



"Through this positive partnership with MOHE, industry partners, and ecosystem players, we can further nurture high potential digital tech institutions and make them world class to ensure Malaysia retains its top talents," said Yasmin, adding that she was confident the awarded institutions will go on to develop more high quality talents for digital economy jobs.



"The expectations right now are very high for our education system to rise up to the challenge of driving human capital development," said Yasmin. "For this, we are fully committed in working closely with MOHE to meet that expectation."



For some recent Digital Malaysia features, see:

Exclusive interviews: Deep Dive into Malaysia's Digital Economy with MDEC CEO Dato' Yasmin Mahmood - Part 1 and Part 2

What's really in store for Malaysia's IT industry in 2017?

This is how Malaysia's ICT industry will transform in the next three years: IDC

Malaysia's battle plan for digital disruption: part 1 of an exclusive with MDEC's Dato' Yasmin

Disrupting the disrupters in Malaysia: part 2 of an exclusive with MDEC CEO Dato' Yasmin

1 2 Next Page