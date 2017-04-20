Google to train 1,000 Singaporean SME business leaders by 2019

Squared Online for SMEs programme aims to help SMEs win in digital marketing

Google will work with global training provider AVADO, SPRING Singapore and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to launch Squared Online for SMEs, a digital leadership and marketing programme aimed at fostering the next generation of digital leaders in Singapore.

Squared Online for SMEs will boost the in-house digital marketing capabilities of businesses and assist them in reaching global consumers.

The programme builds off the established Squared Online for large enterprises which has attracted over 1,000 students in 18 countries in Asia Pacific, including 450 students from organisations like Mediacorp, Prudential, iProspect, and American Express.

Classes will be held online over 24 weeks, hosted by a roster of expert tutors from around the Asia Pacific region, specialising in topics such as Search Engine Marketing, Social, Mobile, and Analytics.

The programme will aslo include three exclusive face-to-face workshops covering themes such as Data, Social and Culture, led by expert speakers such as Simon Kemp, Global Consultant of social marketing agency, “We Are Social Asia.”

Each cohort will support 120 particiapnts and funding for course fees are available under IMDA’s TechSkills Accelerator - Critical Infocomm Technology Resource Programme Plus (CITREP+). Eligible trainees who successfully complete the programme may claim up to 70% of the course fees. SMEs sponsoring their employees who are Singapore Citizens may claim up to 90% of the course fees upon successful completion.

Companies that have signed up for the first cohort include optical retail chain Nanyang Optical, menswear retailer Benjamin Barker and Quantum Safety Network, a supplier of occupational safety products.

Ghislain Le Chatelier, Google’s Regional Director for South East Asia, Global Marketing Solutions said, “We know that SMEs have limited resources and that they’re looking for help to grow. Getting digital and mobile right is the key to future success. By offering a dedicated digital marketing programme for SME leaders, we hope to help them export using the web, grow their customer base and thrive in an increasingly mobile-first world .”

For more information about the Squared Online for SMEs programme and to register for it, please visit http://bit.ly/SquaredforSME. The first cohort begins on 3 May

