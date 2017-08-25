How Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and Huawei's iLearning Cloud will prepare students for Digital Malaysia

The Minister of Higher Education Dato' Seri Idris Jusoh launches Industrial Revolution 4.0 initiatives.

Continuing the groundwork for Digital Malaysia, the Higher Education ministry (MoHE) has recently helped to launch iLearning Cloud in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

Learning on demand is the objective of the UTM-Huawei iLearning Cloud showcase, which is the result of a collaboration by Media and Game Innovation Centre of Excellence (MaGICX), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), and China's ICT giant Huawei Malaysia.



On the same day, the minister of Higher Education, YB Dato' Seri Idris Jusoh also launched the 'Classroom of the Future,' - both initiatives are in line with Malaysia's efforts to prepare for Industrial Revolution 4.0. Other recent moves include Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC), eLearning and Lifelong Learning are Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC), eLearning and Lifelong Learning.



The iLearning Cloud uses cloud computing and big data technologies to help current teaching and learning processes to become more interactive. MaGICX's involvement is to support digital-technology based learning for higher education.



Commenting on the launch, Huawei Malaysia's chief executive officer Abraham Liu said: "Cloud is now the engine of digital transformation for almost all sectors of industry. The iLearning Cloud leverages on Huawei's Fusioncloud platform, which is a new cost-effective and agile approach to ensure teaching and learning efficiency."



"The platform integrates tens of thousands of multimedia content, from ICT knowledge, leadership development and project management," said Liu. "This will enable UTM students to have easier access to content from any device, at anytime and anywhere. Teachers can also manage class materials for students to review prior or after the class. We are confident that this initiative can help drive smart campus and connectivity development in UTM and expand to other universities in the future."



"In response to the challenge of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 and in line with the MoHE's intention to Redesigning Higher Education, UTM has implemented various initiatives by introducing the concept of Classroom of the Future," said Prof. Datuk Ir. Dr. Wahid Bin Omar, UTM's vice-chancellor.



National research agency MIMOS has effected major moves to further prepare for Industrial Revolution 4.0. (See - Feeding the 4th Industrial Revolution in Malaysia, MIMOS sees two major talent moves)



UTM also recently opened Malaysia's first national 5G training centre. (See - Producing digital economy talent for 2017, Malaysia opens first national 5G innovation centre)

