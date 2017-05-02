Is Donald Trump right about H-1B visa abuse?

This is a case of Trump being on the right track, and the tech industry off it.



Credit: Kevin Lamarque, Reuters

As part of his “America First” campaign, President Trump has set his sights on the H-1B program, in which temporary visas are granted to foreign workers with college degrees and “highly specialized knowledge,” so that they can fill gaps in the U.S. workforce. The tech industry is a big supporter of the H-1B program, claiming that there’s a shortage of workers with in-demand tech skills. Hiring these foreign workers, the industry says, is good for the economy because it helps the tech industry thrive.

Trump has long been critical of the program, saying it takes jobs from Americans and drives down salaries for tech workers. In mid-April he signed an executive order calling for reform of the H-1B visa process, which admits tens of thousands of foreign workers a year via a lottery system. The order aims to crack down on fraud and abuse and would require that visa applicants and their employers prove that only “the most highly skilled workers” in their fields could receive H-1B visas.

As a candidate, Trump had vowed to ban the program, so the executive order wasn’t a surprise. It doesn’t affect the most recent H-1B lottery.

The tech industry isn’t pleased with Trump’s action and wants the system to stay essentially as is, arguing that the so-called reform will only make it harder to find the tech workers they need, if they can find them at all. Robert D. Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, which is funded by tech companies, said after Trump issued his order, “Some of the ideas that have been suggested, such as requiring applicants to advertise job openings for an extended period of time to prove conclusively that no U.S. workers are available, could be so onerous that it renders the program ineffective. We are talking about fast-moving industries. Companies get opportunities, and they have to jump on them. Delaying them for too long would be bad for innovation, job creation and growth.”

This is one instance in which Trump is on the right track, and the tech industry off it. The H-1B program doesn’t operate the way that Atkinson claims it does, and it is rife with abuse. Big outsourcing companies game the system by flooding it with thousands of applications so they receive all the visas they want, while smaller companies, many of which desperately need highly skilled workers, are left out in the cold. Critics of the program say that foreign workers are paid much less than their U.S. counterparts, and so the program is also a way for tech companies to reduce their costs, while Americans lose their jobs.

