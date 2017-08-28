Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

KFC now using VR to train employees

Fergus Halliday | Aug. 28, 2017
VR chicken-frying game will only be available to employees.

KFC's virtual reality training

Global fast-food brand KFC is now utilising virtual reality to train new employees, via a new VR game for the Oculus Rift.

"KFC will use the VR simulation to supplement its robust, multi-step employee training program, called Chicken Mastery Certification, which provides detailed eLearning and hands-on training for cooks in each of KFC's kitchens," the company said in a statement.

Officially branded as The Hard Way - a KFC Virtual Training Escape Room, the VR experience sees employees/players trapped within a room until they’re able to demonstrate their "mastery" of the five-step cooking process behind KFC’s signature dish.

All told, the game takes about ten minutes to complete. In theory, this means it can be completed in less than half the time that KFC says it takes to prepare the meal.

However, a KFC spokesperson later told Eater (who originally reported on the story) that “the game is intended to supplement the existing Chicken Mastery program, not replace it...This is intended to be a fun way to celebrate the work KFC’s more than 19,000 cooks do every day in every restaurant across the U.S. in an engaging way.”

In addition, The Hard Way - a KFC Virtual Training Escape Room is only going to be available to new trainees - at least, for now. 

A KFC spokesperson confirmed to Eurogamer that "the technology will not be available for public consumption at this time.”

 

KFC now using VR to train employees

