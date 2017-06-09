Making sense of cybersecurity qualifications

Organisations push for equitable and transparent credentials.

BM's cybersecurity division has hired nearly 2,000 professionals to its security team since 2015. Leaders recognize that the skills needed to succeed don't always come in the form of a traditional degree, but "the sheer volume of new certifications being created does pose challenges," says Diana Kelley, global executive security adviser.

It's a growing problem for many employers. Increasingly, hiring companies must sift through resumes that tout cybersecurity-related degrees, certificates, industry certifications, apprenticeship credentials, digital badges, micro master's degrees, nanodegrees and other credentials - trying to determine what a candidate really knows and how those credentials fit together.

The influx of credentials is causing plenty of confusion for students, employers, policymakers and for the certifying organizations themselves, says Holly Zanville, senior adviser for credentialing and workforce development Lumina Foundation, a private group focused on increasing success in U.S. higher education.

"It used to be that most of these [credentials] would be awarded by colleges and universities, but not anymore," Zanville says. "Now it's industry and professional organizations and third-party groups. "This is making many [people] question the quality of them and, for sure, question what are the meanings of these various credentials."

It's also eroding trust in the credentialing industry, says Evelyn Ganzglass, co-director of Connecting Credentials, a collaboration of more than 100 national organizations to make credentials and badges easier to understand, use and interconnect. "There's a lack of shared understanding of what quality is among the stakeholders, or really trusting that if someone has the certification, how do I know if the person really has that knowledge?" Ganzglass says.

Several credentialing initiatives are in the works to make cybersecurity credentials easier to understand and classify according to their value.

Connecting credentials

The Corporation for a Skilled Workforce and the Lumina Foundation launched a national campaign in 2015 to create equitable and fair credentialing models.

"All credentials are based on learning outcomes - but many credentials are not transparent about what those outcomes are," Ganzglass says. Many credentials are not "portable and transferable" from education to the workforce, she says. "There are lots of dead-ends in the system that we currently have."

A cross-section of employers, industry groups, institutions, certification providers, quality assurance professionals and tech entrepreneurs collaborated to develop a seven-point action plan for a more transparent credentialing system. Among the points, the group wants to create a common language based on competencies and to pursue public policy that builds pathways to more advanced careers.

This spring the group also completed beta testing of its credentials framework, an analytics tool that connects the dots among diverse credentials using common language to describe what recipients of each credential should know and be able to do. Competencies are broken into knowledge and skills, and then structured into eight levels based on depth, breadth and complexity of learning, rather than subject matter. The framework user can then establish a profile of levels of knowledge and skills associated with a given credential. The Geospatial Foundation, for instance, used the framework in field testing to reconcile 40 competency groups, representing 4,400 competencies, and created a simpler way to determine credential levels, Ganzglass says.

