Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Careers »

Malaysia's IT job market is continuing to recover, says new job index

AvantiKumar | Aug. 29, 2017
Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines have seen optimistic growth in the IT/ITES online hiring sector in June 2017.

jobs-career-text-on-a-gold-key (GraphicStock)

Credit: GraphicStock

 

  There are signs of continuing recovery in Malaysia's IT job market, according to the Monster Employment Index (MEI) for June 2017.

According to the MEI, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines witnessed double-digit positive annual growth in online hiring in the IT, Telecom/ ISP and BPO/ITES sectors.

Sanjay Modi (pic below), managing director, Monster - APAC and Middle East, said the recruitment sentiment in Southeast Asia's IT industry has continued to grow on a healthy trajectory, despite global headwinds.
 
Speaking of the local findings, Modi said Malaysia saw a 32 percent year-on-year annual growth between June 2016 and June 2017, and this was also the highest growth figure among all three markets

Sanjay Modi, MD, (India, Middle East & Southeast Asia) Monster com

In line with hiring trends in the IT & BPO sector, demand for Software, Hardware and Telecom talent remained stable, as all three markets exhibited positive hiring sentiment, he said.
 
Malaysia saw the strongest demand for these professionals, at 48 percent year-on-year growth. This is a 52 percent jump from the -4 percent reported between May 2016 and 2017.
These are some of the Malaysia highlights:
● Monster Employment Index Malaysia registers decline of one percent on annual basis.
● IT, Telecom/ISP and BPO/ITES witnesses the steepest annual growth among industry sectors and Hospitality plunges the most.
● Software, Hardware, Telecom professionals exhibit highest annual growth in demand among all job roles.

A few challenges

"While hiring momentum in the region is shaping well, a few challenges due to rapid disruption continue to create headwinds for businesses," said Modi. "Retaining top tech talent in this competitive landscape is a key challenge. Moreover, the supply of tech talent cannot keep up with the demand especially in Malaysia - an increasingly dominant area of IT given the level of IT transition happening in the country."

"With digitalisation being adopted across all organisations, the demand for niche talent in the industry has never been greater, especially with the consistent threat of cyber security, which is one of the most difficult roles to fill," he said. "Recruiters are definitely on the lookout for engineers and analysts with strong commercial acumen."
 
The Monster Employment Index is a monthly gauge of online job posting activity, based on a real-time review of millions of employer job opportunities culled from a large representative selection of career websites and online job listings across Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.

To see some other MEI news, go to:

 

1  2  Next Page 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

KFC now using VR to train employees

7 must-have project management skills

How to win over your board of directors

Workplace flexibility: Your key to hiring and retaining the best

How to bridge IT’s growing generation gap

Developing countries in Asia most exposed to malware in Q1 2017

Industry 4.0: Coca-Cola Malaysia announces intelligent automation rollout

GSK improves R&D management with Kinetica GPU

Asia Pacific records 45 percent growth in cybercrimes

Ramco expands footprint in China with new strategic deal

Malaysia's IT job market is continuing to recover, says new job index

From consumption to creation: IBM Malaysia supports MDEC 'digitalmaker' drive

The Esports hub of Southeast Asia - is in Johor, Malaysia

Industry 4.0: Coca-Cola Malaysia announces intelligent automation rollout

How Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and Huawei's iLearning Cloud will prepare students for Digital Malaysia