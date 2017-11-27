New technologies take aim at IT’s diversity problem

From the job description to the workplace, female entrepreneurs are designing new tools to mitigate bias in hiring, company culture and decision making.

If your company is having difficulty establishing a diverse workforce, you can stop blaming the pipeline. That’s the collective message sent by new HR technologies that help organizations remove bias from their hiring practices and identify and retain female talent. Coincidentally, these new tools are all designed by women.

First, there’s Talent Sonar. Founder and CEO Laura Mather says Talent Sonar’s acquisition platform removes applicant and college names from resumes to help prevent bias when hiring managers see a typically female first name — like Mary or Linda — or read that an applicant attended a historically black college. It also analyses the language used in job descriptions to make employers more approachable.

On how it analyzes or what, Mather is intentionally vague. But competitor Textio isn’t afraid to get specific. CEO and cofounder Kieran Snyder says her company uses natural language processing (NLP) to score job descriptions for gender neutrality from zero to 100. “[The tech’s] really looking top to bottom at all aspects of how the job post shows up to a candidate. Yes, vocabulary is part of it,” she explains. “Various words and phrases may get highlighted as reaching certain audiences or [being] problematic.” But syntax, the inclusion of equal opportunity statements, and even formatting are involved.

Next, Textio’s augmented writing platform makes suggestions for improvement. “If you want to attract men and women to apply for a job ... you want your job post to have a third bulleted content,” Snyder says. Go above half and women won’t apply. Below one-fourth and you lose men. “Is it discriminatory to use a lot of bullets in your job post or to use none at all?” she asks. “No, it isn’t. These things are so below the level of consciousness. You and I could make a theory as to why men or women are more likely to respond to these different types of formatting, ... but the reality is, whatever the theory, it’s what happens with the data.”

And the data shows it works: Within six months of sign-on, manufacturer Avery Dennison saw a 60 percent spike in female candidates. After combining Textio with other processes, collaboration tools maker Atlassian hired an entering engineer class that’s 57 percent women.

Tackling language bias

Mixing layout analysis with traditional NLP is new to HR tech. The rudimentary processing of words and phrases is not, especially when it comes to the language used by applicants themselves.

