NUS Computing and Standard Chartered to equip students with digital transformation skills

The bank will also offer internship opportunities to promising students pursuing the Information Systems and Business Analytics degree programmes at the Singapore university.



NUS School of Computing building.

Credit: NUS Computing.

Standard Chartered Bank has partnered the National University of Singapore (NUS) School of Computing to co-develop and co-deliver a module on digital transformation.

The partnership aims to ensure that NUS Computing's curriculum corresponds with current industry demands, through consultation and collaboration with leading business organisations.

"Companies are facing the need to transform their IT services and systems to meet the needs of the future economy. It is important that we update our curriculum to support these needs - in this case, we are focusing on developing digital transformation skills," said Associate Professor Tan Chuan Hoo, Deputy Head (Programmes) at the Department of Information Systems.

With effect from Semester 1 of Academic Year 2017/2018, Adjunct Professor Foong Sew Bun will be co-delivering the IS4301 Agile IT with DevOps module with faculty members from the department of Information Systems at NUS Computing. He is part of the department, as well as Standard Chartered's Global Head, Digital Transformation (Retail, Private Banking and Wealth).

As part of the partnership, Standard Chartered and NUS Computing will also provide speakers for seminars targeted at undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as industry participants.

Besides that, the bank will offer internship opportunities to promising students pursuing the Information Systems and Business Analytics degree programmes at NUS Computing.

"Standard Chartered is delighted to partner with NUS Computing to offer a programme that will help build a pipeline of talent, as well as prepare the next generation of technology leaders for a career in financial services," said Adjunct Professor Foong.

