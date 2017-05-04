SA Govt calls on partners for state-wide IT panel refresh

The state government is looking for new IT talent in panel refresh.

The South Australian Government is on the hunt for fresh IT providers to join its state-wide Preferred Suppliers of ICT - Goods and Services Panel arrangement.

The request for tender refresh, issued on 2 May, calls on new partners to supply IT products and services to local government councils and entities around the state.

There are 17 metropolitan and 51 regional councils, and several other local government entities in the state.

The government entity that issued the request for tender, the Local Government Association Procurement (LGAP), is a commercial entity owned by the Local Government Association of South Australia, established to support local government entities.

It providers aggregated purchasing, procurement tools and templates, tender and contract management services, probity and compliance advice and procurement training and support to local government organisations in the state.

The panel arrangement being refreshed covers a range of IT commodities, including hardware and software, and associated services, specialist IT consultancy services and IT managed services.

The LGAP will enter into contracts with suppliers for a panel of providers to establish a standing offer arrangement with the successful partners.

The contract for IT products and services is to be established with a small number of suppliers across various categories to be appointed to a panel of preferred suppliers (PPS) for use by the state's councils and other local government entities.

The initial term of the panel arrangement contract is three years, from August 2016 and expiring in August 2019. The contract will also have two optional extension periods of up to 12 months each.

A further tender refresh may be undertaken annually to enable additional suppliers and product ranges to be introduced to the panel.

The panel tender refresh is being undertaken due to requests from South Australian councils, and the need to ensure that contracts under the panel are flexible enough to allow for new products and providers that may come onto the market during the term of the contract.

The position of existing suppliers already appointed to the arrangement, will remain unchanged, according to tender documents.

Existing suppliers will remain appointed to the arrangement, and are not required to respond to this tender, and the arrangement will continue to function as normal during the refresh tender process.

It is the intention of the LGAP to undertake a tender refresh at the anniversary date of each initial year of the contract.

This will enable new suppliers and new products to enter the market under the same terms and conditions of tendering as the initial tender process.

The request for tender closes on 13 June, with provision of services from the panel arrangement set to commence in August.

