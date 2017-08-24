Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

SAP and Accenture offer new tech curriculum for IT students in the Philippines

Adrian M. Reodique | Aug. 24, 2017
IT students from University of Santo Tomas and Mapua University are the first to try the curriculum.

SAP and Accenture have partnered to offer a new technology curriculum to 500 IT students in the Philippines.

The curriculum, which is co-developed by SAP and Accenture, integrates the teaching materials from SAP University Alliances (SAP UA) and SAP Cloud Platform Tech Academy. SAP UA is a global programme that enables educational institutions to integrate the latest SAP technologies into teaching.

The curriculum incorporates SAP technologies (e.g. Cloud Platform) to allow students to build their own software. IT students from the University of Santo Tomas (UST) and Mapua University are the first to try the programme.

The new curriculum is part of the three-year next generation programme between SAP and Accenture that aims to provide mentorship and skill development for future IT talents in the country.

"As society and businesses advance in the digital economy, enterprises need to invest in not only innovative software solutions, but also in their people to build new capabilities and succeed in today's market environment," said Ryan Poggi, managing director of SAP Philippines.

Besides the curriculum, SAP and Accenture will also conduct a series of lectures and workshops to students.

"As a company, we are committed to learning excellence for our current and prospective employees. We are excited to be working with our community of university students alongside our partner, Accenture, and look forward to seeing some great project ideas transpire from this programme," added Poggi.

 

