Schneider Electric bolsters IT division with new hires

Karthik Iyer and Vishal Nayak score promotions.



Schneider Electric's Karthik Iyer. Photo via ARN

Schneider Electric has expanded its IT division, promoting Karthik Iyer as its industrial and commercial national sales manager, and Vishal Nayak as its data centre ecosystem and edge national sales manager.

Schneider Electric IT business vice president of strategic customers and segments, Joe Craparotta, said the newly created roles will help position the vendor to respond to the investment, growth and transformation it was witnessing across the industrial and commercial industries.

"I am pleased to see Karthik and Vishal now positioned in new leadership roles that will focus on making sure Schneider Electric serves the needs of our channel partners and customers by being even more closely aligned with market segments and industry solutions," he said.

Iyer has been promoted to his new role after spending a year at Schneider Electric. He will be charged with leading the team that focuses on a range of segments including infrastructure, water and utilities. Prior to Schneider, Iyer worked at Emerson and Hitachi.

Nayak has spent six years at Schneider Electric and his team will be responsible for providing IT solutions to a variety of segments such as education and research, retail and healthcare. Nayak previously spent three years at Express Data.

The new hires come on the back of Schneider Electric's partnership with Telstra and engineering firm, FKG Group to build a new $40 million data centre in Toowoomba, slated to open in early next year.