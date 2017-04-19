Senator Angara calls for faster internet improvement to create more online jobs in the Philippines

Angara also pushes to expand impact sourcing in the country.



Credit: Senator Sonny Angara's Facebook page

Senator Sonny Angara is urging the government to expedite the programmes that will improve internet speed and connectivity in the Philippines to create more online jobs, especially in rural areas.

"The internet does not only connect us with our friends and loved ones. It is also a way to create jobs and to make our economy more inclusive. We should work together towards opening up more internet opportunities for all of our countrymen," said Angara in a press statement.

Angara noted, in particular, the Rural Impact Sourcing Programme of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), which can provide high-paying and sustainable jobs in untapped communities across the country. This would include areas with high population but low employment due to lack of investors.

Impact sourcing is a subsector of the IT-business process management (IT-BPM) that promotes access to digital markets and rural BPOs to create internet-based jobs.

"While the IT-BPM industry continues to thrive as one of the country's top career providers especially for people living in our major cities, there seems to be a growing disparity in opportunities for those in far-flung provinces. We must bridge this gap and bring opportunities in the countryside where they are needed the most," Angara asserted.

One area that benefitted from the programme is Kapatagan, Lanao Del Norte where locals were able to set up homegrown companies in their own municipalities.

Angara is also pushing for an increase in the budget of the Rural Impact Sourcing Programme to PHP 22.5 million to help develop and expand the initiative. This will allow Filipinos in provinces to get an online job without the need to move to metro areas.

"We are hopeful that our vision of the government bringing 21st century opportunities to the farthest, most impoverished communities of the country will finally be realised," he said.

Meanwhile, early this month, DICT together with the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines held the first Philippine Impact Sourcing Conference in Davao City to promote and develop the impact sourcing ecosystem in the country.

The Digital Career Advocates of the Philippines was also formed during the event which aims to promote the growth of the online outsourcing industry and welfare of online workers in the country.

