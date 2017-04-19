SMU professor conferred AXA chair professorship of cybersecurity

The role will support the new developments in protecting data security and privacy.

Singapore Management University’s Professor Robert Deng− a global authority and award winning researcher−has been conferred the AXA Chair Professorship of Cybersecurity.

The award includes US$852,045 funding from AXA Research Fund over a period of eight years to support Professor Deng’s research in the development of new ways of protecting data security and privacy

The AXA Research Fund aims to empower innovative and impactful researchers tackling key societal challenges to help people live better lives.

“It is our role to identify and partner with these change agents and also to empower them in order to feed the public debate so each one of us can contribute to this progress,” said Chaouki Boutharouite, selection officer at AXA Research Fund.

New ways of protecting data security

In his new role, the professor will undertake a research programme to systematically investigate a unified framework for protecting data in the new environment.

The research will be integrated with several of SMU’s larger scale projects in the Analytics for Business, Consumer and Social Insights Area of Excellence.

Research outcomes are expected to yield new security models, algorithms, protocols, and analysis techniques, which will provide new ways of protecting data security and privacy.

Professor Deng and his team will work with SMU’s Living Analytics Research Centre, LiveLabs Urban Lifestyle Innovation Platform, and the Centre for Applied Smart-Nation Analytics.

By working with various centres at SMU Professor Deng and his team will be able to test and demonstrate the new cybersecurity methods they will develop.

“The conferment of the AXA Chair Professorship to Professor Deng serves as further recognition and affirmation of research excellence at SMU. It strengthens our efforts to attract and retain thought leaders and outstanding professors who deliver exceptional teaching experiences as well as create and share new knowledge through their cutting-edge research,” said SMU Provost professor Lily Kong.

