Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Careers »

Staples hires its very first CISO

Bob Brown | May 10, 2017
New Staples CISO Brett Wahlin joins company from Hewlett Packard Enterprise.


Credit: Staples

Staples has hired its first chief information security officer (CISO), a key new member of the office supply giant's team that combines traditional IT and digital transformation.

brett wahlin headshot staples 
New Staples CISO  Brett Wahlin. Credit: Staples

CISO Brett Wahlin, who will report to the company's CTO, will be responsible for enterprise-wide information, product and data security during a time in which Staples looks to expand its delivery business.  His responsibilities extend into areas such as connected devices (think Amazon Echo/Google Home digital assistant competition in the office), fraud and loss prevention. 

Staples has not been immune to data breaches — the company in late 2014 disclosed an infiltration that may have affected more than 1.1 million payment cards as a result of malware installed on point-of-sale systems at its stores.

Wahlin joins Staples from Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE), where he served as vice president and CISO. 

Previously, Wahlin was Chief Security Officer (CSO) for Sony Network Entertainment International and CSO at McAfee. He has also been CISO at Los Alamos National Laboratory and VP of security architecture for Wells Fargo. He began his career as a counterintelligence agent in the U.S. Army.

 

1 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED WHITE PAPERS

How collaboration improves IT outcomes

How Philippine businesses are faring in the digital transformation race

How PwC is using IT to transform professional services

How Adobe’s CIO blends IT and marketing

12 keys to creating an adaptable and agile organisation

Don't fear the robots, embrace the potential

Malaysia Airlines at cutting edge with new real-time, space-based alerting system

How Philippine businesses are faring in the digital transformation race

Dimension Data to enable digital transformation for Anchor Electricals in India

Why RegTech will be Asian banks’ next big focus area

Malaysia Airlines at cutting edge with new real-time, space-based alerting system

Why has PIKOM's Outsourcing Malaysia opened a new Iskandar Malaysia centre?

Transformation allows Malaysia's BP Healthcare to deliver new services

Designing devices for a workforce in transformation in Malaysia: study

Disrupting the disrupters in Malaysia: part 2 of an exclusive with MDEC CEO Dato' Yasmin