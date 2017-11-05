The 7 most in-demand tech jobs for 2018 — and how to hire for them

From data scientists to data security pros, the battle for the best in IT talent will wage on next year. Here’s what to look for when you’re hiring for the 7 most in-demand jobs for 2018 — and how much you should offer based on experience.

As companies scramble to adapt to the modern workforce, they’re doing whatever they can to attract top tech talent. For some that may mean getting a head start in filling next year’s most in-demand roles, which range from data-focused to security-related positions, according to Robert Half Technology’s 2018 IT salary report. The survey also reveals the average salaries for each role based off experience.

While Robert Half Technology acknowledges a lot will impact a company’s starting salary, including competition, location, corporate culture and budgets, there are certain things you can look for to make sure you land the top talent. Here are the seven jobs expected to be in-demand for 2018, the skills and experience you should look for and the average salary you’ll want to pay to stay competitive.

The 7 most in-demand tech jobs for 2018

Job 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile 95th percentile Business intelligence analyst $83,750 $104,000 $130,250 $175,750 Data scientist $100,000 $119,000 $142,750 $168,000 Database developer $97,750 $104,000 $130,250 $175,750 Help/support desk technician $32,000 (Tier 1); $38,000 (Tier 2); $48,500 (Tier 3) $38,000 (Tier 1); $45,000 (Tier 2); $57,500 (Tier 3) $45,500 (Tier 1); $54,000 (Tier 2); $69,000 (Tier 3) $54,000 (Tier 1); $63,750 (Tier 2); $81,500 (Tier 3) Network administrator $55,000 $62,500 $80,000 $104,750 Data security administrator $100,000 $117,500 $135,750 $168,750 System administrator $64,500 $78,750 $95,750 $102,500

25 th percentile: entry-level workers or those in industries with less competition

percentile: entry-level workers or those in industries with less competition 50 th percentile: “average experience,” a job with “average complexity,” or work in industry with moderate competition

percentile: “average experience,” a job with “average complexity,” or work in industry with moderate competition 75 th percentile: above average experience, strong skills, certifications, a more complex role or work in a “fairly competitive” industry

percentile: above average experience, strong skills, certifications, a more complex role or work in a “fairly competitive” industry 95th percentile: significant experience, certifications, specializations, high level of expertise, work in a strategic and highly complex role or in a highly competitive industry for talent.

Business intelligence analyst

Business intelligence analysts need experience in database technology, analytics and reporting tools; businesses typically look for candidates with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, information systems or engineering. You’ll want to hire someone with the right skills to understand your business’ data needs and then communicate those to stakeholders. It’s a role with growing importance as business needs pivot to relying on harvesting and making sense of data.

Skills and experience to look for:

Experience with database queries

Stored procedure writing

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)

Data cube technology

Strong written and verbal skills

Data scientist

While you need a BI analyst to help understand and communicate data patterns from a business perspective, a data scientist is the person who helps gather, process and analyze data. They should also be skilled in communicating those findings and offering recommendations to others in the business.

Skills and experience to look for:

Programming languages (specifically Python or Java)

Strong analytical skills

Strong mathematical skills

A masters or Ph.D.

Database developer

When hiring a database developer, you’ll want to look for candidates who demonstrate analytical and problem-solving skills. Since they’ll be responsible for developing and managing enterprise databases, you’ll want to go into hiring with a clear idea of what skills you’re hiring for, and what type of developer will best suit your needs.

