UK launches Data Science Campus to boost digital economy

The new center is recruiting staff and offering apprenticeships.

The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) has launched a new data science campus in Newport to develop world-leading expertise to help policymakers, researchers, and businesses.

It will deliver five research programmes under the themes of urban future, society, sustainability, evolving economy and the UK in a global context. It will also offer funding opportunities for PhD candidates and deliver joint projects with partners in the UK and abroad.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns and Minister for Skills and Science Julie James attended the launch last Monday (27 March) at the ONS, one of the biggest employers in Wales.

Plans for the campus began following an independent review published in March 2016 that recommended the ONS set up a dedicated data hub that could use the public sector's trove of administrative data to improve economic statistics.

The review suggested that fully capturing the digital economy in official statistics could increase the growth rate of the UK economy by between one-third and two-thirds of a percent.

Projects include analysing street level data and imagery, to produce a dataset of foliage in all urban areas of the country and assess how it indicates social and economic statuses.

Traditionally such a study would involve public polling or reviewing ordinance survey maps, but data science tools and technology such as Google Street View offer more efficient analysis and more comprehensive results.

They are also looking at local business classifications that analyse the strength of the economy in particular industries, and the impacts of political events on sectors involved in imports and exports.

"Our model is that we work on short projects of an absolute maximum of six months, where we ramp up, finish and then ramp down and publish our learnings," MD Tom Smith told Computerworld UK.

There are now 26 full-time staff members at the centre, which will grow to around 60 by the end of the financial year. Candidates with image and time-series analysis techniques and experience using satellite and mobile phones data, street-level imagery, and Internet of Things sensor data are in particularly high demand. They will mix new skills and old, from software developers to classical physicists.

"I see it as a skillset to understand the digital world," says Smith. "There's a huge amount of interesting tools and we're not wedded to any particular technology."

The custom-built facility is constructed on an additional floor of the existing ONS building, with new solar panels on the roof and a lecture space inside.

The decision to transfer the London operations in 2006 to the Newport headquarters was initially detrimental to ONS output. Close to 90 percent of the London staff chose to leave the organisation rather than relocate to the South Wales site or another office in Tichfield.

