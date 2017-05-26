V Swaminathan to spearhead IT for Schneider Electric India

In his new role, Venkatraman Swaminathan will be responsible for driving the growth of Schneider Electrics' overall IT business in India.

Schneider Electric announced that it has appointed Venkatraman Swaminathan as the vice-president, IT Division - India Zone. He takes over from Nikhil Pathak, who has moved to a new role as the vice president - Strategy Deployment and Operations, ROW - IT business. In his new role, Venkatraman will be responsible for driving the growth of the overall IT business in India.

"Venkatraman has been a vital part of our team where his sales leadership expertise, unique customer relationship, ability to collaborate with service delivery teams, and most importantly his commitment to client satisfaction has enabled the entire Schneider Electric team to consistently perform above plan, as well as secure many of the largest and most strategic deals", said Anil Chaudhry, managing director and country president, Schneider Electric, India.

"I am excited to take over the new role here at a time when Indian IT sector is going through a transformation. Schneider Electric is uniquely positioned in the data center and IT infrastructure market and our focus as a team is to leverage our strengths, innovative products and growth in the market," said Venkatraman Swaminathan on his appointment.

With over 26 years of experience in the field of sales, service and marketing, Venkatraman brings a wealth of experience in the field, having evolved business critical solutions for spaces like data centers, switch rooms, test laboratories etc. The future of data center is going to be different in terms of managing power and energy and big data. Venkatraman will be responsible to lead the business towards the new world of energy, which is safer, more efficient and sustainable with the support of innovative, connected technologies.

1