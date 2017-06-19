Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Citizen Engagement »

3 mobile trails launched to make visits to the Istana more interesting

Nurdianah Md Nur | June 19, 2017
Available via the LocoMole mobile app, the mobile trails will augment visitor experience to the Istana Heritage Gallery and during the Istana Open Houses.

Singapore President Tony Tan at the launch of the Istana mobile educational trails
President trying out the Image Recognition technology, which triggers information about the various displays around the Istana Heritage Gallery. Credit: MCI photo by LH Goh; from President Dr Tony Tan's Facebook

Visitors to the Istana can now take a multi-sensorial journey to learn more about Singapore's history and heritage via three new mobile educational trails.

Available via the LocoMole mobile app, the mobile trails will augment visitor experience to the Istana Heritage Gallery and during the Istana Open Houses.

The first trail is the Presidents' trail, which was jointly developed by students from Temasek Polytechnic and Yusof Ishak Secondary School, in collaboration with the President's Office. By following the trail which covers seven hotspots within central Singapore, visitors will learn the story of Singapore's Presidents and their contributions to the country.

"The collaboration between [the two schools is a] partnership of strengths - Yusof Ishak Secondary School with their content development skills and Temasek students with their game design. The students then used LDR's platform to publish the location-based trails, leveraging on technologies such as augmented reality, beacons and image recognition, to create an interactive experience for users," said Dr Nalaka Edirisinghe, Senior Manager, Curriculum Management & Course Manager, Diploma in Information Technology, Temasek Polytechnic.

The other two trails were developed by students from the Singapore Management University (SMU), in collaboration with the President's Office.

Featuring eight hotspots, the Istana Heritage Gallery trail showcases Istana's history using interactive elements which interplay with the state artefacts, artworks and state gifts on display at the gallery.

Meanwhile, the Istana Park trail will take visitors on a discovery tour of the flora and fauna around the Istana Park via four hotspots.

 "It's exciting to see SMU students collaborating in the innovation process through an academic module, 'Leadership and Teambuilding', where trails can enrich visitors' experience, giving them deeper insights into the Istana, its heritage and the role it plays in the nation's development," said Dr. Jayarani Tan, Senior Lecturer, Lee Kong Chian School of Business, SMU.

Besides using the mobile educational trails, visitors can use the Istana Guided Walk mobile app or follow the guided walks and tours to learn more about the Istana.

 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

Why a move to chief digital officer was a promotion for one CIO

Business first and IT second

Everyone in IT at Intuit is a business problem-solver

From CIO to COO to CEO

How to build a highly effective AI team

Most acute storage pain points, letdowns

JD.com to expand into Thailand by end 2017

Why QR codes are important to iOS 11 and China

NIE leverages ServiceNow to support its virtual campus goal

Alibaba uses AI to redefine China’s online shopping experience

Cyberbullying spreading beyond children in Malaysia, suggests new survey

Maybank steps up SME digital transformation in Malaysia

Exclusive: An expat's career in Malaysia's Digital Economy

In a worst case scenario, how will you protect your Crown Jewels? asks Hong Leong security head

Industry partners deliver anti-ransomware solution for Malaysia's SMEs