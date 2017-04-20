Bosch, Baidu, AutoNavi and NavInfo collaborate for high precision street maps

The company launches automated driving initiative to meet rising consumer interest in China

In a representative Bosch survey carried out in six countries, 74 percent of the Chinese interviewed declared themselves in favor of the rapid introduction of automated driving in their country.

By way of comparison: in Germany, this figure was 33 percent of those surveyed, while in the U.S. it was 31 percent.With roughly 28 million vehicles now being produced annually, China is an important market for automated driving technologies. And the Chinese are already very open to the topic.

But generating high-precision, up-to-the-minute maps is needed to get automated driving off the ground in China. Bosch is collaborating with Chinese internet group Baidu and map providers AutoNavi and NavInfo to deliver accurate, up-to-minute maps for Chinese drivers.

“Automated driving will not be possible without high-precision maps – not in China and not anywhere else in the world either,” says Dr. Rolf Bulander, member of Robert Bosch GmbH’s board of management and chairman of the Mobility Solutions business sector.

The four partners will use information collected by Bosch’s radar and video sensors in vehicles to generate and update maps. Bosch is pursuing an open, standardized approach to assist automated vehicles determine their own location using the data collected by Bosch sensors. This data will be compatible with the three partners’ map data. Bosch, AutoNavi, Baidu, and NavInfo hope to present their solution before the end of the year.

Bosch and the Baidu internet group have also set up a test vehicle using a Jeep Cherokee for partially automated driving on Chinese freeways. The vehicle is equipped with numerous Bosch components including five mid-section radar sensors and a multi-purpose camera for environment recognition, as well as an ESP braking control system and electronic power steering.

