LTO eyes online application for drivers’ licence, car registration

Adrian M. Reodique | June 14, 2017
The Land Transportation Office will modernise its IT system to enable the project.

The Philippines Land Transportation Office (LTO) is planning to enable an online application for drivers' licence and car registration, according to the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

LTO will modernise its IT system to enable the project, and at the same time improve services, promote transparency and curb corruption in the agency. LTO Chief Edgar Galvante said they will also be issuing driver's licences with five-year validity by end of 2017.

Earlier this month, the Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said during the 3rd National Congress for the Transport Cooperative Sector in Isabela, that the agency was considering enabling the public to apply for drivers' licence online.

"We are studying the possibility of making the application for drivers' licence online if the driver does not have any violation," he said. 

 

