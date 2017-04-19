Singapore to launch future-ready health campus

The new Woodlands Health Campus (WHC) will adopt SMART technology, automation and IT innovations

A key component of its HC2020 masterplan to meet Singapore’s future healthcare needs, the new campus will open progressively from 2022, and will comprise a general hospital, a community hospital, a nursing home as well as daycare facilities for seniors.

Faced with an ageing population, rising chronic disease burden and manpower constraints, the WHC will be future-ready deploying SMART technology, automation and IT innovations to innovate healthcare delivery.

From building design to hospital operations, from care delivery to patient experience, many of WHC’s services will go online. This high technology environment will also simultaneously be a high-productivity and high-touch setting in a healthcare institution.

Manual work such as filling in medical information, check-ins, registration, ordering medication and payments online will be automated. This will free up healthcare professionals to focus more on their clinical and direct patient care roles.

Technological tools such as data analytics and artificial intelligence will also augment patient care, maximising outcomes at each touch point. Electronic wristbands will allow nurses to monitor patient vitals—rehabilitation sessions, medication times, heartbeat and sleep patterns—remotely even after they are discharged.

“We cannot introduce technology for the sake of introducing technology. We need to do so smartly, so as to maximise value for patients. Even as we strive to do more with less, we must bear in mind what is fundamentally important to patients – that is, care which is safe, appropriate and effective, and the assurance that they are always in good hands. Designing a care model with this in mind will help us avoid adopting technology blindly, and enable us to deliver care that is truly value-based,” said Mr Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Health.

When completed, the WHC and the existing two hospitals in the north – Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Yishun Community Hospital – will provide a total of 2,400 hospital beds. It will serve the growing population especially the mature housing estates of Woodlands, Marsiling and Sembawang.

