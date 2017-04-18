Victoria Police go mobile to boost workforce safety

New managed service solution will equip 10,000 police officers.

Victoria Police will adopt a new mobility managed service to help increase situational awareness, safety and productivity for frontline officers.

The service will place real-time information at the fingertips of at least 10,000 police officers equipped with iPads and iPhones, helping them manage their daily work more safely, efficiently and productively. The technology is provided by Motorola Solutions.

The solution will help reduce the duplication of data entry by officers while increasing workforce collaboration. Using these tools, frontline personnel and their colleagues will share vital information while working in control rooms.

Victoria Police hopes the solution will remove lower priority traffic from the radio network so it can preserve mission-critical radio services for essential emergency communications.

This investment represents a major goal within Victoria Police’s Capability Plan 2016-2025, which highlights the way the force will transform its service delivery to be more “agile, responsive, people-focused and connected”.

The holistic managed service contract is valued at more than AUD $50 million and will run for a minimum of five years with the potential to extend to 11 years. The solution includes, mPol, a mobile application developed by Gridstone which has been successfully implemented by Queensland Police. The platform will be tailored to meet the specific needs of Victoria Police.

Motorola Solutions will lead a consortium of service providers to deliver the contract including carrier network provider, Optus, and CompNow, who will supply the Apple mobile devices, logistics and device repair services.

