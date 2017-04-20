Alibaba Cloud offers enterprises private IaaS and CaaS

China-based enterprises can now build their own modern application and management platform seamlessly

Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, took a step closer to providing a microservice container platform for its enterprise customers with the launch of the Apsara Stack Agility.

The announcement was made today at Docker's annual conference, DockerCon.

Integrated with Docker Enterprise Edition (EE), the Apsara Stack Agility is a dedicated enterprise cloud platform running on bare metal systems for providing both private IaaS capabilities and Containers as a Service (CaaS) functionality for enterprises.

Enterprise customers can deliver a self-service IT capability leveraging containers for both the full application lifecycle and for the infrastructure on which the containers run.

China-based enterprises will be able to enjoy a private commercial container platform offered by Docker, backed by the technology behind Apsara, and Alibaba Cloud’s large-scale computational engine, that brings in infrastructure services, distributed storage management and enterprise network docking.

Apsara Stack Agility stands out for two major benefits: high agility and high scalability. The agility achieved by the use of Docker containers enables enterprises to develop and deploy applications more efficiently, significantly lowering the time to market. High scalability offers the platform stability required to continuously deliver services under high traffic.

