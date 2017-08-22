Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Cloud Computing »

Cisco brings its SDN to Amazon, Microsoft and Google’s public cloud

Brandon Butler | Aug. 22, 2017
Cisco’s ACI running in the public cloud will allow customers to more easily manage hybrid networks

hybrid cloud
Credit: Thinkstock 

Today Cisco announced it is developing a way to integrate its software defined networking product named Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) with public cloud infrastructure from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

By extending ACI from the data center to the public cloud, Cisco is making it easier for customers to manage a hybrid network that spans both environments. Having common network management across this hybrid environment allows customers to implement fine-grained security policies and manage applications across both, Cisco says.

Cisco will integrate its ACI controller with the Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) of the three leading public cloud vendors. “Customers are moving to a multi-cloud environment and in doing so more and more are looking for consistency across those environments so they don’t have to learn new tools and new APIs,” said Tom Edsall, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco’s ACI group. Cisco plans to enable multiple controllers at different sites to be connected to one another. This will allow IT administrators to create policies that are consistent across all these environments or policies that are specific to a single environment. Segmenting networks, microsegmentation of traffic and creating “white-lists” of acceptable traffic are examples of policies that could be enforced in this model.

In a blog post announcing plans for this functionality, Cisco added that it is exploring whether cloud management programs, such as Microsoft’s Azure Stack, could control ACI APIs. Cisco is also exploring how ACI can control open source programs, such as the Kubernetes container orchestration and management platform across hybrid environments. Cisco today is just announcing its plans to implement this functionality, it has not announced pricing or availability of ACI support for public cloud platforms.

“This is an extension of ACI from your data center to the cloud so that you can implement the same network and security policy model on premises and in the cloud,” says IDC analyst Brad Casemore. He expects ACI customers – of which Cisco says there are now 4,000 – who are already using public cloud services will find this most useful.

Running an SDN across a hybrid environment is not a novel concept. Last year VMware announced plans for its NSX virtual networking software to run across customers’ premises and the public cloud. Also last year VMware and AWS announced a partnership to co-develop a way to run VMware software, including NSX, in AWS.

 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

Building a better WAN: Detmold takes a leap of faith

Don’t overlook the hidden treasure in your middle and back-office

Project management: 5 tips for managing your project budget

How to create a company culture that can weather failure

Estonia showcases the advantages of a digital society

The 3-step game plan to secure your journey to the cloud

Building a better WAN: Detmold takes a leap of faith

Dell EMC addresses increasing demand for hyper-converged infrastructure in Singapore

Eaton opens office in Singapore

Macao Water builds enterprise asset management system to improve productivity

33 Malaysian websites hacked following SEA Games error: Experts reaffirm security musts for Sysadmins

This is how we'll help 5G transform Malaysia’s communications landscape and smart cities, says new partnership

Malaysia's Mesiniaga enterprise cloud mandated by PCI DSS certification

Digital Malaysia: Penang teacher centre transforms into Digital Maker hub

Malaysia's Open Data journey ramps up to Asean scale with new accelerator