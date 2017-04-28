Federal CIOs tackle the next phase of cloud migration

Many government agencies have already moved basic applications and services to the cloud, but when it comes to the next wave, CIOs must take a hard look at their systems and negotiate flexible contracts with vendors.

The cloud has been the default setting in federal government IT for long enough now that most agencies have migrated over some basic operations like email, but that still leaves the hard work undone.

After some quick wins -- moving relatively lightweight applications over to a cloud environment -- many federal CIOs are now trying to figure out what comes next. That requires a more challenging calculus and a nuanced evaluation of the agency's IT portfolio to determine what applications and systems really belong in the cloud.

"Agencies are struggling with that idea of how do they really in an affirmative sort of way adopt cloud technologies," Bill Zielinski, director of the Office of Strategic Programs at the General Services Administration, said during a recent panel discussion hosted by Federal News Radio. "It's one thing to find those kind of freestanding, low-hanging brand-new sorts of things to put in -- quote unquote -- the cloud, but when you really start talking about constituting your IT enterprise with a significant portion of it being cloud, they're struggling."

Agencies 'all over the place' on cloud

Zielinski, whose agency is at the center of the efforts to promote cloud computing across the government, says that progress among the agencies is a mixed bag.

"From that perspective, we see folks are kind of all over the place in what they're doing," he says. "They have a cloud adoption strategy of some sort, as they're required to, but in terms of where they begin, how they get started, and how they really make that meaningful switch, there's a lot of struggles out there."

At the Food and Drug Administration, CIO Todd Simpson describes a "transformational journey" the agency embarked on about two years ago as it looked to formulate a coherent strategy for cloud computing. In the time since, the agency has set up multiple cloud deployments, established a cloud brokerage service and created a cloud advisory board that reviews new software and systems under development, evaluating each new product "against its cloud readiness," Simpson says.

"We're very methodical about it because we don't want to get in some kind of a trend where we're just putting things in the cloud to be trendy," he says. "We want the things in the cloud to be in the cloud to get the biggest bang for the buck."

Zielinski echoes that point of caution, and notes that GSA has been developing resources like its cloud excellence center to help agencies further their modernization efforts. There is a trap to avoided there, he observes, warning agencies to keep a broader perspective and evaluate individual IT upgrades or replacements in the context of how those pieces fit in with the broader enterprise architecture.

